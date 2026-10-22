ETV Bharat / state

Why 10,000 Agriculture Graduates Are Locked Out Of Government Jobs In Jammu Kashmir?

​ Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s only agriculture university, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), which offers multiple courses in agriculture and forestry, has turned into a campus of protests over “arbitrary” recruitment rules.

​For the past 30 days, graduates and scholars of the agriculture and forestry department of the institution have been demanding amendment in recruitment rules which have blocked their employment opportunities in the government's agriculture and forest departments.

In the university’s agricultural campus located in Wadura in Baramulla district, undergraduate, and doctoral students of agricultural sciences are demanding that the elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah amend recruitment rules which were changed by the PDP-BJP government in 2017. The coalition was headed by then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Why 10,000 Agriculture Graduates Are Locked Out Of Government Jobs In Jammu Kashmir? (ETV Bharat)

​For agriculture science graduates, the Jammu and Kashmir government agriculture department offers job opportunities to them as Junior Extension Officer (JAEO) and Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO). JAEOs are non-gazetted while AEOs are gazetted posts.

​In 2004, when Jammu and Kashmir, as a state, was governed by the PDP-Congress government headed by the PDP’s founder, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the agriculture department under SRO-02 notified Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture (Subordinate) Services Recruitment Rules 2004 that offered 60 per cent direct recruitment to JAEO posts and 40 per cent by promotion.

Students protest at SKUAST’s Forestry campus in Ganderbal, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Students Raise Questions

​“These rules gave fresh agriculture graduates a clear entry into government services when the posts were advertised,” Basit Ahmad, who is pursuing M.Sc. in Agricultural Sciences at SKUAST, told ETV Bharat.

Ahmad is among the dozens of students who have been holding sit-in protests at the Wadura campus of the university for the last 32 days. “But SRO 442 notified on October 23, 2017 changed the recruitment to 100 per cent by direct promotion, making direct recruitment to zero,” he said.

In 2017, PDP and BJP ruled the erstwhile state as a coalition when PDP president Mehbooba was the chief minister, following his father Mufti Syed’s death. “With these changes in recruitment rules, agriculture graduates lost opportunities for JAEO posts recruitment,” Tajamul Mansoor, a doctoral student in Agriculture Sciences at SKUAST, told ETV Bharat.

Mansoor said for the posts of gazetted Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) jobs, the recruitment rules of 1988 (SRO-179 of 1988) kept 50 per cent posts through direct recruitment. “These rules provided substantial opportunities for fresh agriculture graduates. But SRO-433 issued in 2004 reduced direct recruitment from 50 per cent to 20 per cent,” he said. In 2004, Jammu and Kashmir was governed by the PDP-Congress coalition.

Students protest at SKUAST’s Agriculture campus in Baramulla (ETV Bharat)

“Even with these limited opportunities in the government sector, no recruitment has been carried out for these posts in the last 20 years. In 2017, 156 JAEO posts were advertised, but they too were withdrawn without any recruitment,” he said.

​The students said when the government is blocking opportunities for agricultural graduates by changing rules and not even advertising posts, then “why does it offer these courses in SKUAST?”. “More than 10,000 agriculture graduates, doctoral candidates are unemployed in Jammu and Kashmir because of these rules and no recruitment,” Mansoor said.