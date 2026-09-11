Recruitment Irregularities: SC Commission Summons Visva-Bharati VC In Delhi Again
After Bidyut Chakrabarty failed to appear, the Commission—expressing displeasure—issued a warning letter threatening to issue a formal summons.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 11:42 PM IST
Bolpur: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has once again summoned the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati, Bidyut Chakrabarty, to Delhi over allegations of recruitment irregularities.
Chakrabarty has been directed to appear in person with all relevant documents on September 17. An earlier summons had been issued for August 20. However, as he failed to appear, the Commission—expressing displeasure—issued a warning letter threatening to issue a formal summons.
Accordingly, Dinesh Vyas, the assistant director of the commission, has directed the VC to appear in Delhi for the second hearing on September 17. In this regard, Atig Ghosh, the acting public relations officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "We have not received the letter yet.
However, the directives of the honourable commission will be duly complied with." Chakrabarty has been instructed to appear at the courtroom of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes at Khan Market, Delhi, at 12:30 pm on September 17. The hearing regarding the allegations of recruitment irregularities will take place before Commission member Partha Biswas. The VC has been asked to bring all relevant documents.
Additionally, he was mandated to carry copies of the actions taken regarding the complaint filed by Liton Biswas concerning irregularities in the recruitment for the post of assistant registrar. He has also been instructed to extend full cooperation throughout the hearing process. The commission may also ask the petitioner—the complainant Liton Biswas—to be present at the hearing. This was mentioned in the letter issued by assistant director Dinesh Vyas.
It is worth noting that a recruitment notification was published by Visva-Bharati for several key positions—including junior engineer, assistant registrar, estate officer, and librarian—on August 27, 2025. Among these, the post of assistant registrar was reserved for the 'Scheduled Caste' category. However, it was observed that Sukhendu Majumdar was appointed to the assistant registrar post on June 8 this year. Subsequently, allegations arose that gross irregularities had occurred during this recruitment process and that government reservation norms had not been followed. Visva-Bharati authorities allegedly attempted to favour a specific candidate.
Liton Biswas, a resident of Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district and a school headmaster, had applied for the post of assistant registrar of Visva-Bharati. He alleged a lack of transparency in the recruitment process, claiming that reservation norms were not followed and that the authorities failed to publish the marks from the written and oral examinations or the final merit list. Consequently, Biswas lodged a formal complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).
Acting on this complaint, the Commission sought an explanation regarding the matter from the secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education on June 30. The VC failed to appear at the scheduled time, a lapse that deeply displeased the Commission.
On August 27, the commission issued a strongly worded letter to the additional secretary of the Union Ministry of Education and VC Bidyut Chakrabarty. The letter from assistant director Dinesh Vyas stated, "The Commission views the failure to appear on the scheduled date very seriously. Therefore, please ensure personal appearance at the next hearing." Following this, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has once again summoned Chakrabarty to appear in person for a second hearing.
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