ETV Bharat / state

Recruitment Irregularities: SC Commission Summons Visva-Bharati VC In Delhi Again

Bolpur: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has once again summoned the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati, Bidyut Chakrabarty, to Delhi over allegations of recruitment irregularities.

Chakrabarty has been directed to appear in person with all relevant documents on September 17. An earlier summons had been issued for August 20. However, as he failed to appear, the Commission—expressing displeasure—issued a warning letter threatening to issue a formal summons.

Accordingly, Dinesh Vyas, the assistant director of the commission, has directed the VC to appear in Delhi for the second hearing on September 17. In this regard, Atig Ghosh, the acting public relations officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "We have not received the letter yet.

However, the directives of the honourable commission will be duly complied with." Chakrabarty has been instructed to appear at the courtroom of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes at Khan Market, Delhi, at 12:30 pm on September 17. The hearing regarding the allegations of recruitment irregularities will take place before Commission member Partha Biswas. The VC has been asked to bring all relevant documents.

Additionally, he was mandated to carry copies of the actions taken regarding the complaint filed by Liton Biswas concerning irregularities in the recruitment for the post of assistant registrar. He has also been instructed to extend full cooperation throughout the hearing process. The commission may also ask the petitioner—the complainant Liton Biswas—to be present at the hearing. This was mentioned in the letter issued by assistant director Dinesh Vyas.