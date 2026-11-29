ETV Bharat / state

Record 7.15 Lakh Form-6 Applications Received Across UP On Special Campaign Day Held On 28 Nov

FILE - People arrive for the document verification under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral polls, in Prayagraj. ( ANI )

Lucknow: With the motto 'No Voter to be Left Behind' under the Special Summary Revision Programme-2027 in Uttar Pradesh, the fourth Special Campaign Day was held across the state on November 28-29.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) were present at all polling stations in the state from 10 am to 4 pm and they provided citizens with services for enrolment in the electoral roll and for correction of names and particulars, an official statement issued here said.

On the Special Campaign Day, UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa inspected various polling stations of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

During the inspection, he reviewed the quality of work being done by the BLOs, the participation of voters and the cooperation extended by booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties.

He also interacted with BLAs, office-bearers of resident welfare associations (RWAs)/apartment owners' associations (AOAs) and citizens to learn about their awareness of the campaign and their experience of it.

The CEO said that the purpose of the Special Campaign Days is not only to add names to the electoral roll, but also to make citizens aware of the electoral process, the rules relating to the electoral roll, various forms, and the online facilities provided by the Election Commission, such as the Voters' Service Portal and the ECINET app.

He said that along with the BLOs, their supervisors, AEROs, EROs, deputy district election officers, district election officers and roll observers/divisional commissioners are also visiting various areas to monitor the campaign, so that eligible citizens do not face any inconvenience.