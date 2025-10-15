ETV Bharat / state

Record-Breaking Pilgrimage: Chardham Yatra Sees Highest Ever Footfall, Death Toll Crosses 180

This year, the highest number of deaths during the Chardham Yatra has occurred in Kedarnath. To reach Kedarnath, located at an altitude of approximately 11,755 feet, pilgrims undertake a strenuous climb of approximately 18 kilometres. Many pilgrims embark on this trek without a health check-up, leading to problems such as breathing difficulties at high altitudes, rapid heartbeat, and fatigue.



Health secretary R. Rajesh Kumar also believes that cardiac arrest is the most common cause of death in Kedarnath. Elderly people are the most affected. The most common causes of death include heart attack, low blood pressure, oxygen deficiency, and stroke, which are all common in these high altitudes. Sometimes, pilgrims consider the pilgrimage merely a matter of religious faith and ignore their physical limitations, which proves fatal.



Death figures for the Chardham Yatra



So far, 89 pilgrims have died in Kedarnath.

46 people died in Badrinath.

29 people died in Yamunotri.

23 pilgrims lost their lives at Gangotri Dham.



All these deaths were primarily due to health-related causes. Deaths due to landslides, road accidents, and other disaster-related causes are separate. If these other incidents are included, the total number of deaths during the Chardham Yatra would be much higher.



Fewer deaths than last year, but concerns remain



In 2024, a total of 246 pilgrims died during the Chardham Yatra. Of these, the highest number of deaths, approximately 120, were recorded in Kedarnath. That year too, most deaths occurred due to health reasons. This year, the figure has dropped to approximately 190, which is somewhat reassuring, but still remains a cause for concern.



"The biggest challenge of the Chardham Yatra is the high altitude and the uncertainty of the weather. Reaching shrines like Kedarnath and Yamunotri requires a long trek. Pilgrims often misjudge their physical capabilities. Some embark on the pilgrimage without medical check-ups, causing their bodies to react unexpectedly at high altitudes," said Vinod Kumar Suman, disaster management department secretary, Uttarakhand.