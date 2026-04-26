ETV Bharat / state

Record 93.19% Turnout In First Phase Of West Bengal Polls: EC

Polling officials arrive to deposit Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a strong room after the completion of voting in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district on Thursday ( IANS )

Kolkata: The first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 93.19 per cent, the highest ever in the state, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Polling for the first phase was held on April 23 across 152 assembly segments in 16 districts, and 3.36 crore of the total 3.61 crore voters exercised their franchise, it said. Of those who voted, 1.65 crore were women and 1.71 crore were men, it added.

The highest turnout was recorded in Cooch Behar district at 96.2 per cent, followed by Dakshin Dinajpur at 95.44 per cent and Malda at 94.79 per cent. Jalpaiguri recorded a turnout of 94.76 per cent, Birbhum of 94.51 per cent and Uttar Dinajpur of 94.16 per cent.