Record 86% Students Pass Second PU Exam In Karnataka
Students from the Science stream, considered the toughest, achieved a 91.69 pass percentage, surpassing Commerce (88 per cent) and Arts (72.8 per cent).
By Anil Gejji
Published : April 9, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: A record 86 per cent of students passed the second PU examination in Karnataka this year.
"This is a historic result achieved for the first time," said an elated Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa while announcing the results of the second PU examinations held in March.
Of the 6,32,200 students (from three streams- Science, Arts and Commerce) who took the examination conducted by the Karnataka Pre-University Board, 5,46,698 passed, registering a 13.03 per cent growth over last year's results. Interestingly, students from the Science stream, considered the toughest, achieved a 91.69 pass percentage, surpassing Commerce (88 per cent) and Arts (72.8 per cent).
In districts, Udupi (96.39 per cent) and Dakshina Kannada (96.35 per cent) topped the list of best performers, as in previous years, followed by Kodagu (92.34 per cent), Vijayapura (92 per cent) and Uttara Kannada (91.7 per cent). With 71.2 per cent, Yadgir district is at the bottom of the list. Some districts, especially from North Karnataka have shown a dramatic turn around by registering a 20 to 35 percentage point increase in results.
With 599 marks, Princilla Cardoza from The Learning Centre, Mangaluru, emerged as the state topper in the Science stream while Archan DM (598 marks) from Indu Independent PU College, Kotturu, Ballari district, shared the honor in the Arts stream. This is the fourth consecutive year Indu College has achieved first rank in Arts. In Commerce, Adithi A Bapu of Mahaveer Jain PU College, Bengaluru and Dishan Dinesh Kotian of Alva's PU College Mudubidri, Dakshina Kannada shared the state topper honours. Both scored a perfect 100 per cent.
For the first time, rural students performed better than their urban peers. While 87.62 per cent of students from rural areas passed the exam, the pass percentage for urban students was 85.9 per cent.
Like in the previous years, girl students outperformed boys this year too. Over 3.31 lakh girls passed the examination while 2.32 lakh boys did. However, this year a greater number of boys passed the examination compared to last year.
This year's results also showed a significant increase in the number of students who got distinction and first class. Over 1.7 lakh students scored distinction (85 per cent and above), compared to around one lakh students last year. The number of students scoring distinction in government colleges has almost doubled from 7,214 in 2025 to 15,178 this year. The Minister attributed it to the improved teaching quality in government colleges.
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