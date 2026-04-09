ETV Bharat / state

Record 86% Students Pass Second PU Exam In Karnataka

Bengaluru: A record 86 per cent of students passed the second PU examination in Karnataka this year.

"This is a historic result achieved for the first time," said an elated Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa while announcing the results of the second PU examinations held in March.

Of the 6,32,200 students (from three streams- Science, Arts and Commerce) who took the examination conducted by the Karnataka Pre-University Board, 5,46,698 passed, registering a 13.03 per cent growth over last year's results. Interestingly, students from the Science stream, considered the toughest, achieved a 91.69 pass percentage, surpassing Commerce (88 per cent) and Arts (72.8 per cent).

In districts, Udupi (96.39 per cent) and Dakshina Kannada (96.35 per cent) topped the list of best performers, as in previous years, followed by Kodagu (92.34 per cent), Vijayapura (92 per cent) and Uttara Kannada (91.7 per cent). With 71.2 per cent, Yadgir district is at the bottom of the list. Some districts, especially from North Karnataka have shown a dramatic turn around by registering a 20 to 35 percentage point increase in results.