ETV Bharat / state

Reclaiming The Sky: How Kashmir Airport Is Scaling Up For 10 Million Flyers

Srinagar: In cold winters, Jaffar navigates through empty fluorescent lit streets to reach his shop. For years, his shop has been a sanctuary of hot tea and snacks for flyers as they brace for the journey ahead from Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar.

“I started when there were only a few shops and we would open late in the morning,” said the middle-aged man outside the Valley's main airport, which is named after Kashmir's revered 15th-century saint. In the last four years, the business has picked up rapidly, forcing Jaffar to employ two more assistants.“The rush grew steadily and we started serving quite early. There was no time to rest during the day until tragedy occurred in Pahalgam last year. Since then, the rush and business have scaled down.”

The Srinagar airport, which was given international status in 2005, handled over 110 flights a day during the peak tourism season until the terror struck last year. Official data shows that the airport managed about 44.7 lakh flyers across 28,500 flights in 2024.

But since 22 April 2025, when the Pahalgam terror attack claimed the lives of 25 tourists, the pulse of the terminal has slowed. From 19,000, the daily footfall of flyers plunged more than half to 6500 a day. Commercial airlines grappling with losses also slashed their daily flights by more than half as ‘operational losses’ surged.

Currently, the first domestic flight arrives at 7:30 am and the last flight departs at 9:30 pm with 30 domestic flights (arriving and departing) a day. The airbase under the control of the Indian Air Force starts operation at 6 am.

“During the peak tourism season (before Pahalgam terror attack), the airport was overcrowded and it stretched beyond the existing capacity, demanding expansion,” said the director Srinagar airport Javed Anjum.

With tourist arrival gradually showing signs of picking up, the central government cleared a massive expansion of the civil enclave at the airport. At an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore, the project aimed to overhaul infrastructure and connectivity in the Valley.

Spread over 73.18 acres, the new enclave will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building spanning 71,500 square meters (including 20,659 square meters of existing structure). It is designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA), said the official statement.

The apron will also see expansion to accommodate 15 aircraft including wide-body aircraft, ‘positioning Srinagar as a key aviation gateway for Northern India’.The blueprint includes the construction of multi-level car parking facility for 1,000 cars.