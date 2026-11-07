ETV Bharat / state

'Reckless, Dangerous And Unruly': Youth Tease Tusker In Odisha's Dhenkanal, Forest Department Orders Probe

Dhenkanal: A tusker circling around a tree with a youth playing a game of 'hide and seek' with it. It may sound and look amusing, but amounts to reckless, extremely dangerous and illegal act.

But this is what happened in Odisha's Dhenkanal in separate instances when youth teased a tusker, played with it and pulled its tail and trunk. A video of the incidents have gone viral. The first clip shows a youth pulling the tail of an elephant wandering in the forest, prompting the animal to lift its hind leg in an attempt to strike back.

Youth tease tusker in Dhenkanal (ETV Bharat)

The incident took place in Karnapur section of Hindol forest range. Human-elephant conflict has become a daily occurrence in Dhenkanal. In such encounters, lives of humans and sometimes the elephants are lost. With the tranquil environment of the dense forests lost to industrialization and mining, the elephants often venture towards villages.

The two visuals from the Karnapur section, an area known for frequent elephant activity, have created quite a stir. Sources said one of these incidents took place under a mango tree close to Dengaburi village, while the other occurred near Patala village.

In one instance, a youth is seen pestering a lone tusker—pulling its tail, touching its trunk, and so on. In the other, a different youth is also seen bothering the elephant by touching its trunk, tusks, and tail. The elephant, which has been roaming around Hindol forest range for the last several days, has been named 'Tunguru' by locals.