Recital Of 'Vande Mataram' To Be Mandatory In UP's Educational Institutions: CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said recital of 'Vande Mataram' will be compulsory for all educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh, and accused Congress of amending the national song as it portrayed 'Bharat Mata' as a form of Hindu Goddesses.

"We should make Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel a part of our discussions. We will make the recital of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all educational institutions in UP so that every citizen is filled with a sense of respect for Bharat Mata and Matrubhoomi," Adityanath said while attending 'Ekta Yatra' and 'Vande Mataram' mass singing event here.

At the rally, he said no Muhammad Ali Jinnah should be born again in India, and even if one is born, he must be buried. "Expressing gratitude to the national song, 'Vande Mataram', it should be recited and sung publicly in every school and college. This is essential for everyone. We must identify the factors that weaken national unity and integrity. We must effectively counter them so that no Jinnahs are born in the future to challenge India's integrity. Today's Ekta Yatra is calling for widespread public awareness," Adityanath said.

He said the opposition to 'Vande Mataram' was the reason for the Partition. "Had the Congress ousted Mohammad Ali Jauhar from the post of president in 1923 and respected Indian nationalism through Vande Mataram, India would not have been divided. After this, the Congress committed another crime by forming a committee to amend 'Vande Mataram'. Its report came out in 1937, and Congress said that it contained certain words that portrayed Mother India as Goddess Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati, which needed to be amended. The song worships Mother Earth, and as sons of Mother India, it is our responsibility to stand up against those who insult 'Vande Mataram'. Congress's appeasement policy led to the partition of the country in 1947. Even a Samajwadi Party MP had opposed the song. We must be vigilant against such people," he added.