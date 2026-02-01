ETV Bharat / state

Rebuilt Old Kedarnath Trek Route To Reopen After 13 Years

Rudraprayag: The pilgrimage to the Kedarnath Dham is set to become more convenient, safe, and comfortable this year, as reconstruction of the old Rambara-Garudchatti foot route has been almost completed. The reopening of this route after 13 years is expected to provide major relief to devotees.

The traditional trekking route had been completely destroyed during the devastating Kedarnath disaster on June 16-17, 2013. As a result, pilgrims were forced to use alternative routes with limited facilities for several years. The Public Works Department (PWD), Guptkashi, has now completed the phased reconstruction of the old route, along with additional safety and convenience measures.

Badri Kedarnath Temple Committee member Vineet Posti said construction of the 3.3 km stretch from Kedarnath Dham to Garudchatti has been completed. "Following this, the 5.3 km stretch from Garudchatti to Rambara, the most affected area in the disaster, has also been completed," Posti said.

He said arrangements are being strengthened on the old route to ensure a smooth, safe, and hassle-free journey for pilgrims visiting Kedarnath. "Facilities such as drinking water, rain shelters, and safety railings are being installed, and the work is currently in its final stage. This will provide pilgrims with accommodation and safe travel during inclement weather," he added.