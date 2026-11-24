ETV Bharat / state

Rebel TMC MPs Submit Replies To LS Speaker, Claim Constitutional Legitimacy In Leaving Party

Kolkata: The 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who broke away from the party and aligned with the NCPI have submitted replies to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, defending their decision to quit the TMC and asserting that their move did not violate any parliamentary or constitutional provisions.

The replies, submitted on the last day of the deadline set by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, seek to counter disqualification petitions filed by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, with each MP submitting an individual response running into 17-18 pages, NCPI chief whip and rebel TMC legislator Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Tuesday.

"We have submitted our replies to the Lok Sabha Speaker and have defended our decision to join the NCPI. We have joined the NCPI following all parliamentary and constitutional norms," Ghosh Dastidar told PTI.

The submission marks a significant development in the battle over the political and parliamentary legitimacy of the breakaway group, whose members have sought recognition as a separate parliamentary formation even as official Lok Sabha records continue to identify them as TMC MPs.

Explaining the grounds on which they defended their move, NCPI MP Arup Chakraborty said the breakaway was a collective political decision taken after the TMC's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, arguing that the MPs had acted to preserve their organisation and political credibility.

"We have given the answers in the manner sought by the Speaker. We have stated that we have not violated any provision of the Constitution," Chakraborty said.

He said the MPs had met and decided to constitute a separate team after assessing the political situation following the Assembly poll defeat.

"We felt that if we had to sustain our organisation and retain people's respect, we needed to form a team. Accordingly, we joined the NCPI and informed the Speaker," he said.

Chakraborty said the decision to align with the BJP-led NDA was taken subsequently and was part of their political strategy, rejecting allegations that the MPs had indulged in anti-party activities.

"We decided to support the NDA, and the NDA also expressed its willingness to support us. An allegation was subsequently made that we had acted against the party. But we believe this is not an issue, as we are the majority group, and hope that the majority's position will be recognised," he said.

The majority argument is central to the rebels' political and parliamentary defence, although the question of whether their collective departure qualifies for protection under the anti-defection law will have to be examined under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The controversy dates back to June, when 20 of the TMC's 27 Lok Sabha MPs broke away from the party following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections and aligned themselves with the NCPI, extending support to the NDA.

Abhishek Banerjee subsequently approached the Speaker seeking their disqualification under the Tenth Schedule, contending that the MPs had voluntarily given up their membership of the TMC.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued notices to the MPs on August 26, seeking their responses to the disqualification petitions. The rebel MPs sought extensions on five occasions, saying they needed time to collate documents and prepare comprehensive replies with the assistance of their legal team.

Asked about the delay, Chakraborty attributed the repeated requests for extensions to a series of festivals and other engagements.