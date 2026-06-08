Rebel TMC MPs Meet Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Bengal CM Adhikari Amid Split Buzz
The development coincided with a meeting of the INDIA bloc parties, attended by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Kolkata: In a fresh trouble for the Trinamool Congress, several of its rebel MPs met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav in the latter's New Delhi residence on Monday.
Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha and Trinamool Congress (TMC) earlier in the day, Prasun Banerjee, Jagdish Basunia, Kali Pada Soren, Arup Chakraborty, Abu Taher, Asit Mal, Dr Sharmila Sarkar and Khalilur Rahman were among the attendees.
There was no immediate official statement from either the TMC or the BJP regarding the purpose of the meeting. It also remained unclear whether those present were attending in any official capacity.
The development coincided with a meeting of the INDIA bloc parties, attended by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Constitution Club in Delhi alongside several opposition leaders.
A veteran parliamentarian, Ray's resignation has added to concerns over growing unrest within the party. He said corruption had become widespread in both governance and the party organisation, while public anger against the former TMC administration had reached alarming levels.
Ray also renewed his criticism of the party's handling of the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case, an issue on which he had publicly differed with the leadership.
The development follows an unprecedented revolt in the TMC legislative party, where 58 MLAs reportedly backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition instead of the party's official nominee, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.
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