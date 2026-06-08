ETV Bharat / state

Rebel TMC MPs Meet Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Bengal CM Adhikari Amid Split Buzz

Kolkata: In a fresh trouble for the Trinamool Congress, several of its rebel MPs met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav in the latter's New Delhi residence on Monday.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha and Trinamool Congress (TMC) earlier in the day, Prasun Banerjee, Jagdish Basunia, Kali Pada Soren, Arup Chakraborty, Abu Taher, Asit Mal, Dr Sharmila Sarkar and Khalilur Rahman were among the attendees.

There was no immediate official statement from either the TMC or the BJP regarding the purpose of the meeting. It also remained unclear whether those present were attending in any official capacity.

The development coincided with a meeting of the INDIA bloc parties, attended by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Constitution Club in Delhi alongside several opposition leaders.