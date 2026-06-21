ETV Bharat / state

Rebel MLAs Used Party Funds For Campaigning, Now Seeking Probe Into It: TMC's Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh on Sunday alleged that Sandipan Saha, the now-expelled MLA from Entally, has used Rs 25 lakh from the party's election account for campaigning during the assembly elections and demanded that all rebel legislators return the funds drawn from the account.

According to Ghosh, the rebel MLAs had won elections on the symbol and financial support of TMC. Ironically, they are now seeking a probe into the same account. "Rebel MLA Sandipan Saha spent a total of over Rs 27 lakh during the election, out of which Rs 25 lakh was taken from that account. They became MLAs for the first time on the party's symbol and funds, and today, they are seeking a probe into the very same account. They should immediately return the money to the Election Commission," Ghosh said.

Terming the rebel legislators "backstabbers", he alleged that their actions were part of a conspiracy orchestrated by political opponents. "According to the law, if illegal money is used for any election purpose, then that election stands illegitimate. This is a conspiracy, and these backstabbers are working as per the advice of the opponents," he added.

Ghosh's remarks come amid an escalating rebellion within the former ruling party of West Bengal over finances and leadership.