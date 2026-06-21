Rebel MLAs Used Party Funds For Campaigning, Now Seeking Probe Into It: TMC's Kunal Ghosh
He said that if illegal money is used for any election purpose, then that election stands illegitimate as per law, terming those who revolted backstabbers.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh on Sunday alleged that Sandipan Saha, the now-expelled MLA from Entally, has used Rs 25 lakh from the party's election account for campaigning during the assembly elections and demanded that all rebel legislators return the funds drawn from the account.
According to Ghosh, the rebel MLAs had won elections on the symbol and financial support of TMC. Ironically, they are now seeking a probe into the same account. "Rebel MLA Sandipan Saha spent a total of over Rs 27 lakh during the election, out of which Rs 25 lakh was taken from that account. They became MLAs for the first time on the party's symbol and funds, and today, they are seeking a probe into the very same account. They should immediately return the money to the Election Commission," Ghosh said.
Terming the rebel legislators "backstabbers", he alleged that their actions were part of a conspiracy orchestrated by political opponents. "According to the law, if illegal money is used for any election purpose, then that election stands illegitimate. This is a conspiracy, and these backstabbers are working as per the advice of the opponents," he added.
Ghosh's remarks come amid an escalating rebellion within the former ruling party of West Bengal over finances and leadership.
Earlier, another expelled MLA and Opposition leader Ritabrata Banerjee defended the demand for a probe into the party's funds and questioned the source of money being used by the organisation. "Actually, the MLAs have almost no information about this. A complaint has been lodged to investigate the source of these funds — whether it is 'cut money', siphoned government funds, or proceeds from scams. All of this needs to be probed. We wouldn't be able to prove it ourselves. That is why we filed an FIR. If the government investigates, the truth will come out," Banerjee said.
Alleging misuse of party resources on chartered flights, he said, "Crucially, this money shouldn't be used this way — the charter flight to Delhi costs Rs 4 to 4.5 crore just for the round trip. Yet, the party has no funds for common workers fighting legal battles. We have stated in the FIR that there must be an investigation and that these transactions should be halted immediately."
Meanwhile, former TMC treasurer Aroop Biswas has sought an immediate freeze on the operation of the party's bank accounts, citing an ongoing dispute over the authority and control of the party.
The rebellion within the TMC swelled after 58 of its 80 MLAs revolted against the leadership and formed a separate bloc, backing Ritabrata Banerjee to replace Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Opposition leader.
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