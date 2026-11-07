ETV Bharat / state

'Reason To Cheer': Bumper Sales Await Traders This Festive Season As CTI Predicts Business Worth Rs 5 Lakh Crore Across The Country

New Delhi : The festive season has brought some reason to cheer for traders across the country especially those from Delhi where businesses had taken a hit due to protests and rallies over the last one month.

As per a report released by chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), Brijesh Goyal, business worth around a staggering Rs 5 lakh crore is expected across the country this festive season.

"Despite the losses incurred due to protests and rallies in Delhi over the last one month, traders in the capital are expecting bumper shopping, and the city alone could witness a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore," said Goyal. He said this year, traders are focusing on Indian (swadeshi) products for Diwali.

Goyal said markets this year are witnessing a strong demand for products made by local artisans, craftsmen, and skilled artists, rather than Chinese goods. Traditional products such as home decor items, diyas, puja items, handicrafts, wall hangings, and idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha have added to the charm of the markets.

A busy market in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

"Additionally, approximately 5 crore gifts are expected to be exchanged across the country, both small and large, contributing significantly to the overall sales," he said. The automobile sector is also upbeat as it witnessed a massive 55 per cent increase in total vehicle retail sales.

Category-wise, two-wheelers saw a 52 per cent increase, three-wheelers 110 per cent, commercial vehicles 48 per cent, private vehicles 70 per cent, and tractor sales 58 per cent. According to CTI, the figures confirm a strong festive demand this time.