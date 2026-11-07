'Reason To Cheer': Bumper Sales Await Traders This Festive Season As CTI Predicts Business Worth Rs 5 Lakh Crore Across The Country
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the national capital where businesses were hit due to rallies and protests could witness a turnover of Rs 50,000 crore.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The festive season has brought some reason to cheer for traders across the country especially those from Delhi where businesses had taken a hit due to protests and rallies over the last one month.
As per a report released by chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), Brijesh Goyal, business worth around a staggering Rs 5 lakh crore is expected across the country this festive season.
"Despite the losses incurred due to protests and rallies in Delhi over the last one month, traders in the capital are expecting bumper shopping, and the city alone could witness a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore," said Goyal. He said this year, traders are focusing on Indian (swadeshi) products for Diwali.
Goyal said markets this year are witnessing a strong demand for products made by local artisans, craftsmen, and skilled artists, rather than Chinese goods. Traditional products such as home decor items, diyas, puja items, handicrafts, wall hangings, and idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha have added to the charm of the markets.
"Additionally, approximately 5 crore gifts are expected to be exchanged across the country, both small and large, contributing significantly to the overall sales," he said. The automobile sector is also upbeat as it witnessed a massive 55 per cent increase in total vehicle retail sales.
Category-wise, two-wheelers saw a 52 per cent increase, three-wheelers 110 per cent, commercial vehicles 48 per cent, private vehicles 70 per cent, and tractor sales 58 per cent. According to CTI, the figures confirm a strong festive demand this time.
This apart, bumper business is expected in sectors like hotel, banquet, restaurant, mall, cinema, travel, and market associations. Goyal said several other sectors are also likely to witness bumper business. "There is also strong demand in the FMCG, electronics, electrical appliances, kitchenware, toys, clothing, readymade garments, fashion apparel, home furnishings, utensils, shoes, watches, furniture, cosmetics, mobile phones and accessories, grocery, dry fruits, and sweets and snacks sectors," Goyal said.
He said due to rallies and protests in Delhi between October 1 and November 1, the capital's trade suffered a loss of approximately Rs 14,000 crore. "Now, Delhi's traders are hoping to recoup the loss through bumper Diwali shopping," he said.
Major markets in the capital, such as Chandni Chowk, Dariba Kalan, Maliwada, Sadar Bazaar, Kamla Nagar, Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, Rajouri Garden, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Preet Vihar, Shahdara, and Laxmi Nagar, are witnessing huge crowds of shoppers.
Along with vehicles, people are also buying mobile phones, gift items, decorative items and clothes, due to which economic activities in the market have picked up pace.
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