Realistic Models Of Birds Installed At Keoladeo National Park

Bharatpur: A haven for birds, the famous Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan is now also captivating tourists through giant birds made from scrap. For the first time, realistic models of an owl and a darter (snake bird) have been created by creatively recycling unused iron scrap that had been lying in the Park for years.

These metal sculptures not only enhance the Park's decoration but have also become a unique medium for the identification of birds and environmental education. Besides, these models are giving a message on the recycling of waste.

Park Director Manas Singh explained that old iron bits, pipes, frames, nuts, bolts and metal sheets had been lying unused in the Park for a long time. "Instead of removing them or selling them as scrap, it was decided to employ Delhi-based artists to put them to some creative use,’ he said, while adding that this is also an important step from an environmental perspective, as the waste was reused while providing an attractive way to educate thousands of tourists about birds.

Manas Singh said the two models have been completed at a cost of approximately Rs 5 lakh. Both, he said, were designed in Delhi and transported to the Park. He explained that the giant metal model of an owl has been installed near the main barrier where real owls appear naturally in large numbers.