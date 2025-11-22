Realistic Models Of Birds Installed At Keoladeo National Park
The authorities aim to create a complete 'Bird Learning Trail' from the entrance to the inside of the Park.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
Bharatpur: A haven for birds, the famous Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan is now also captivating tourists through giant birds made from scrap. For the first time, realistic models of an owl and a darter (snake bird) have been created by creatively recycling unused iron scrap that had been lying in the Park for years.
These metal sculptures not only enhance the Park's decoration but have also become a unique medium for the identification of birds and environmental education. Besides, these models are giving a message on the recycling of waste.
Park Director Manas Singh explained that old iron bits, pipes, frames, nuts, bolts and metal sheets had been lying unused in the Park for a long time. "Instead of removing them or selling them as scrap, it was decided to employ Delhi-based artists to put them to some creative use,’ he said, while adding that this is also an important step from an environmental perspective, as the waste was reused while providing an attractive way to educate thousands of tourists about birds.
Manas Singh said the two models have been completed at a cost of approximately Rs 5 lakh. Both, he said, were designed in Delhi and transported to the Park. He explained that the giant metal model of an owl has been installed near the main barrier where real owls appear naturally in large numbers.
The statue's eyes, beak and feathers are so lifelike that from a distance, it appears to be a real owl. Manas Singh said that tourists will now be able to understand the owl's appearance up close and when they see a real owl, it will be easier to identify it. “This will serve as a photo opportunity as well as a symbol of environmental awareness,” he said. He further disclosed that the second model of a darter is being installed in the pond near the Keoladeo Temple.
“Darters are often seen here basking in the sun with their wings spread,” he said while pointing out that the statue's slender body, long neck and pointed beak are all exactly like the original darters. This location was chosen for the model’s installation so that the tourists could compare the real darters with this model.
The Director informed that metal models of other species like Sarus, Painted Stork, Pelican, Openbill Stork will also be installed in the Park in the coming days. The authorities at the Park aim is to create a complete 'Bird Learning Trail' from the entrance to the inside of the Park. Like many nature parks in Europe, art sculptures will be the main attraction her too,” he underlined. The World Heritage Keoladeo Park is famous for its migratory birds. This unique confluence of art, education and recycling will give it a new identity.