Hyderabad: Real Estate Businessman Murdered In Jawaharnagar
The official said that the businessman was involved in anti-social activities in another locality and due to previous grudges, he was murdered.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 46-year-old man was allegedly murdered by six persons under Jawaharnagar police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday. Ghanta Venkataratnam, who is in the real estate business, was stabbed to death, and the assailants are also suspected to have used firearms, said Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sridhar, based on preliminary investigation.
According to the senior police official, the incident occurred at around 8 AM when Venkataratnam was returning to his house on a scooter after dropping his daughter off at school. The six accused, who came in an auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler, waylaid him and attacked him with knives and firearms, resulting in his death on the spot, and later fled the scene, the official said.
The police recovered the CCTV footage from the locality where the crime happened and are examining it.
Speaking to reporters at the crime scene, DCP Sridhar said that the police immediately reached the scene after receiving information. He said that the clues team and forensic teams are assisting the police in their probe.
The police suspect that the murder may have been committed due to financial transactions and that his rivals may have killed him.
According to the police, Ghanta Venkataratnam was an accused in a double murder case in the past.
Also Read