ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Real Estate Businessman Murdered In Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old man was allegedly murdered by six persons under Jawaharnagar police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday. Ghanta Venkataratnam, who is in the real estate business, was stabbed to death, and the assailants are also suspected to have used firearms, said Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sridhar, based on preliminary investigation.

According to the senior police official, the incident occurred at around 8 AM when Venkataratnam was returning to his house on a scooter after dropping his daughter off at school. The six accused, who came in an auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler, waylaid him and attacked him with knives and firearms, resulting in his death on the spot, and later fled the scene, the official said.