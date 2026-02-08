ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Tells EC 8,505 Group B Officers Ready For SIR; Mamata Likely To Return To SC On Monday

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, along with the families allegedly affected by the SIR process, speaks to the media after meeting the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, outside the Election Commission Office in New Delhi on Feb. 02, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The West Bengal government is ready to make available 8,505 Group B officers of the state or its instrumentalities for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Quoting sources, PTI reported that the Bengal government has informed the Election Commission of the same. The development assumes significance as the counsel appearing for the poll panel had argued in the Supreme Court on February 4 that the West Bengal government provided the services of only 80 Grade 2 officers for overseeing the SIR exercise.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria is slated to hear on Monday a batch of pleas, including the one filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, relating to the ongoing SIR process in the state.

Banerjee, who on February 4 became the first serving chief minister to argue in the top court, may come to the apex court on Monday again, the sources said.

They said the West Bengal government has informed the poll panel that it is ready and willing to make available 8,505 Group B officers of the state or its instrumentalities for the SIR exercise there.

On February 4, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, told the apex court that the state had provided the services of only 80 Grade 2 officers, such as SDMs, for overseeing the SIR process.