ETV Bharat / state

Ready For Ballot Paper Vote If Cong Govts In Kerala, Karnataka Formed Through EVMs Resign: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he is ready to contest elections through ballot paper if Congress governments in Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana resign, asserting that those were also formed through alleged "vote chori" under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing a press conference here, he hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over their campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged vote theft.

"I am ready to contest on the ballot paper if Rahul Gandhi and Congress are ready for their governments' resignations. The Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana governments must resign because those governments were also formed through 'vote chori' under Gyanesh Kumar," Sarma said.

Defending the SIR, Sarma said the exercise was needed in the country to check demographic changes. "The SIR is needed in India. Assam, West Bengal and Jharkhand's demography changed due to huge illegal immigration. Illegal immigration is taking place every day, and if we cannot delete their names from the voter list, India's demography will change," he said.

The SIR is essential to arrest demographic changes, the chief minister said. "I demand that there should be an SIR every five years. Only then will Indian democracy be saved," he added.