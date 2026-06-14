NTA Releases Admit Card For NEET-UG Re-Exam
The NEET UG re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NEET UG re-exam.
The NEET UG re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
According to NTA’s recent notices, the exam will be conducted in the usual afternoon shift, between 2 pm and will go on till 5:15 pm. This includes the 15-minutes of extra time the exam authority accounted for, in order to allow students finish OMR-related and documentation formalities inside the examination hall.
The agency has advised students to thoroughly read the rules and regulations provided in the admit card and information bulletin before appearing for the exam. It is mandatory to reach the exam center on time and carry the required documents.
If any student faces any difficulty downloading the admit card, they can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Additionally, assistance can be obtained by sending an email to neetug2026@nta.ac.in. With only one week remaining for the exam, students are advised to focus on their preparation and have all necessary documents, including admit cards, ready in advance instead of panicking at the last minute.
This year, around 22,75,011 students have registered for the exam, while 22,05,035 students had appeared for the exam on May 3 across the country.
The admit cards consist of candidate’s name, application number, examination centre, timing of the exam. In case their is any mistakes in the admit card, students should contact the NTA authorities using their helpline at the earliest.
Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination can download their admit cards from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. To access it, visit the website and click on the ‘NEET UG 2026 admit card’ link. Enter your login credentials including application number, date of birth or password, and the security captcha, then click submit. The admit card will open in a new window. Download and save a copy for future reference.
Also Read
NTA Launches Digital Training Programme For Examination Officials