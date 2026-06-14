ETV Bharat / state

NTA Releases Admit Card For NEET-UG Re-Exam

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NEET UG re-exam.

The NEET UG re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA’s recent notices, the exam will be conducted in the usual afternoon shift, between 2 pm and will go on till 5:15 pm. This includes the 15-minutes of extra time the exam authority accounted for, in order to allow students finish OMR-related and documentation formalities inside the examination hall.

The agency has advised students to thoroughly read the rules and regulations provided in the admit card and information bulletin before appearing for the exam. It is mandatory to reach the exam center on time and carry the required documents.