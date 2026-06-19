ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Dos And Don’ts For Candidates, Dress Code, And Admit Card Instructions

The fresh guidelines are aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the re-examination ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Friday issued fresh guidelines for the students appearing for the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026.

The advisory outlines the dress code, permissible items and security guidelines that candidates must follow at the examination centres across the country. All candidates are advised to follow the rules on the day of the exam to ensure security checks and the examination process proceeds smoothly.

No Need To Panic

Education expert Dev Sharma explained that biometric verification is conducted during the security screening process and can occasionally be affected by factors such as equipment malfunction, internet connectivity issues, or mismatches in stored biometric data.

"The NTA has made it clear that students need not panic if biometric verification fails due to technical reasons. Candidates will be allowed to submit a declaration or undertaking at the examination centre and proceed with the examination," Dev Sharma said. The prescribed format will be made available at the centre itself.

Downloading Admit Cards

Along with detailed guidelines on biometric verification and entry to the examination centre, the NTA has now clarified confusion surrounding the downloading of admit cards. The clarification became necessary after several students received SMS, email and WhatsApp messages from the NTA regarding fresh admit cards.