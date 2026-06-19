NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Dos And Don’ts For Candidates, Dress Code, And Admit Card Instructions
Along with detailed guidelines on biometric verification and entry to examination centres, the NTA has now clarified confusion surrounding the downloading of admit cards.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Friday issued fresh guidelines for the students appearing for the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026.
The advisory outlines the dress code, permissible items and security guidelines that candidates must follow at the examination centres across the country. All candidates are advised to follow the rules on the day of the exam to ensure security checks and the examination process proceeds smoothly.
📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Admit Card Reminder & Safety Advisory— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 19, 2026
NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026.
How to know a message is genuinely from NTA:
✅ SMS would come from the official sender…
No Need To Panic
Education expert Dev Sharma explained that biometric verification is conducted during the security screening process and can occasionally be affected by factors such as equipment malfunction, internet connectivity issues, or mismatches in stored biometric data.
"The NTA has made it clear that students need not panic if biometric verification fails due to technical reasons. Candidates will be allowed to submit a declaration or undertaking at the examination centre and proceed with the examination," Dev Sharma said. The prescribed format will be made available at the centre itself.
Downloading Admit Cards
Along with detailed guidelines on biometric verification and entry to the examination centre, the NTA has now clarified confusion surrounding the downloading of admit cards. The clarification became necessary after several students received SMS, email and WhatsApp messages from the NTA regarding fresh admit cards.
It is clarified that those who have already downloaded their Admit Cards for the 21st June NEET UG Examination need not do it again. The SMS/Email/WhatsApp messages are primarily for those students who are yet to download their new Admit Cards. The 3rd May Admit Cards won't be…— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 19, 2026
According to the latest update posted by NTA on X on Friday, students who have already downloaded and printed their admit cards for the June 21 examination do not need to download them again. The messages sent by the NTA are primarily intended for candidates who have not yet downloaded their revised admit cards.
However, the NTA has made it clear that admit cards issued for the original May 3 NEET UG examination will not be valid for the re-examination. Many candidates have been allotted new examination centres within their preferred cities, making it mandatory for all students to use the admit card specifically issued for the June 21 examination.
"Downloading and printing the June 21 admit card once is sufficient. Students need not repeatedly download the document after receiving messages from the NTA," the post said.
Guidelines for Examination Day
The NTA has advised candidates to strictly follow the examination-day protocols:
- Carry the admit card, valid ID proof, photograph and undertaking (if required) in a transparent plastic pouch due to the ongoing monsoon season.
- All candidates will undergo a mandatory security check before entering the exam center.
- Wear light-coloured clothes and preferably half-sleeve garments.
- Avoid high-heeled footwear and shoes; slippers or simple footwear are recommended.
- Carry only a transparent water bottle.
- Reach the examination centre well before the reporting time.
- Pens for filling the OMR sheet will be provided at the examination centre.
- Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones and communication devices, are strictly prohibited.
- Metal objects, large belt buckles, heavy jewelry, and other accessories are not allowed inside the exam hall.
- Large buttons, metallic accessories, heavy jewellery and large-buckle belts will not be permitted.
Religious Attire Permitted
As per the guidelines, candidates wearing religious attire or symbols of faith will be allowed to appear for the examination. However, such candidates must report well before the closure of entry gates and inform authorities in advance so that additional security screening can be completed without causing delays.
📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Official WhatsApp Updates— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 19, 2026
NTA is now sending exam updates & centre information to candidates directly on WhatsApp for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026.
How to know it's really us:
✅ Only from our verified account: +91 78279 80287
✅ Look for the…
The NTA's fresh advisory comes amid heightened security arrangements ahead of the re-examination. Authorities are taking extra precautions following the controversy surrounding the earlier examination and allegations that led to the decision to conduct RE-NEET UG 2026. The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted across the country on June 21 under enhanced monitoring and security protocols.
Students are advised to contact the NTA helpline at 011-69227700 / 011-40759000 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in in case of any queries. (With inputs from Manish Gautam in Kota, Rajasthan)
Also read