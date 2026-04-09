RDX Angle In Odisha's Sundarpada Blast: NIA Begins Probe Into Possible Terror Links
The NIA has launched a detailed probe into the Sundarpada bomb blast after evidence of RDX-related chemicals surfaced.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the bomb explosion in the Sundarpada area here after evidence suggested the use of chemicals associated with RDX, officials said on Thursday. A three-member NIA team visited the Airfield police station and held a discussion with Inspector in Charge (IIC) Deepika Devi Roy while collecting details related to the case.
The NIA has registered a case (No. 1/2026) in this regard following receipt of laboratory reports. The agency is probing multiple angles, including the source of the explosive material, possible inter-state links and any terror connections. The explosion took place on January 27 when Sahanawaz Mallik, alias Mufi, was allegedly assembling a bomb on the roof of a rented house in Azad Nagar. He and three others were injured in the blast.
Mufi sustained severe injuries, including the loss of a palm and serious leg injuries, while his mother was also critically burnt in the incident. Mufi died during treatment on February 4, while his 51-year-old mother, Lijatun Bibi, succumbed to her injuries on February 10.
Two others present at the spot, identified as Triptimayee Mahala and Amiya Mallik, were also seriously injured but later recovered and returned home. Scientific teams had collected samples from the site. CCTV footage from the incident site had also surfaced days after the blast. The case was initially registered at the Airfield police station, but the NIA has now taken over the investigation in full.
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