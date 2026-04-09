ETV Bharat / state

RDX Angle In Odisha's Sundarpada Blast: NIA Begins Probe Into Possible Terror Links

Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the bomb explosion in the Sundarpada area here after evidence suggested the use of chemicals associated with RDX, officials said on Thursday. A three-member NIA team visited the Airfield police station and held a discussion with Inspector in Charge (IIC) Deepika Devi Roy while collecting details related to the case.

The NIA has registered a case (No. 1/2026) in this regard following receipt of laboratory reports. The agency is probing multiple angles, including the source of the explosive material, possible inter-state links and any terror connections. The explosion took place on January 27 when Sahanawaz Mallik, alias Mufi, was allegedly assembling a bomb on the roof of a rented house in Azad Nagar. He and three others were injured in the blast.

Mufi sustained severe injuries, including the loss of a palm and serious leg injuries, while his mother was also critically burnt in the incident. Mufi died during treatment on February 4, while his 51-year-old mother, Lijatun Bibi, succumbed to her injuries on February 10.