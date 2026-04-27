ETV Bharat / state

RDC Orders Probe As 14 Newborns Go Missing From Odisha's SCB MCH In Last Six Years

Cuttack: As many as 14 newborn babies have gone missing from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the last six years.

The disappearances which occurred under mysterious circumstances have prompted an investigation ordered by the Central Revenue Divisional Commissioner on Monday. The babies, all born to women with mental health issues, vanished without a trace, raising concerns about the safety and security at the medical facility.

The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) has intervened in the matter and ordered the Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital to conduct a thorough investigation. The RDC’s directive, issued recently, emphasized the need for legal action in accordance with law. A report of the actions taken is also to be sent to the RDC's office for further review.