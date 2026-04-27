RDC Orders Probe As 14 Newborns Go Missing From Odisha's SCB MCH In Last Six Years
The babies were born to mentally challenged women and vanished without a trace after birth, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Cuttack: As many as 14 newborn babies have gone missing from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the last six years.
The disappearances which occurred under mysterious circumstances have prompted an investigation ordered by the Central Revenue Divisional Commissioner on Monday. The babies, all born to women with mental health issues, vanished without a trace, raising concerns about the safety and security at the medical facility.
The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) has intervened in the matter and ordered the Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital to conduct a thorough investigation. The RDC’s directive, issued recently, emphasized the need for legal action in accordance with law. A report of the actions taken is also to be sent to the RDC's office for further review.
The RDC issued the order following a complaint filed by RTI activist, Achyuta Kumar Sahoo and others from Jajpur. Several mentally challenged women give birth at the Gynecology and Obstetrics Department of the hospital. They are admitted to the hospital by social workers. After birth, it is a norm to get the newborn admitted to the child welfare institution through the CWC and the District Child Protection Officer.
However, the RTI activist alleged that such newborns are sold illegally. The activist said such newborn are being handed over to some individuals or institutions.
The complainant also questions the role of the hospital authorities who it is alleged do not send the newborns to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation for birth registration. The RTI activist complained to the RDC, the Cuttack District Magistrate, the District Child Protection Officer and others in this regard. However, no response was received from the SCB authorities in this regard.
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