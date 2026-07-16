Azam Khan's Varsity In UP's Rampur Faces Relentless Action by Multiple Govt Agencies
The administration has set up a counselling centre to advise students on alternatives if the varsity closes down.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Rampur: Several departments have tightened their grip on Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the dream project of Samajwadi Party National General Secretary and former Minister Mohammad Azam Khan.
After the Income Tax Department, now the actions of the Rampur Development Authority (RDA), the Fire Department, and the Public Works Department are threatening the university's existence. Since the change of power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Khan's ambitious project, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, has been mired in by controversies.
First, the Income Tax Department cancelled the 12AB registration of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, citing irregularities. The action was a major blow to the Trust. Following this, the Rampur Development Authority inspected the buildings on the University campus. The investigation revealed that out of a total of 40 buildings, only two had maps approved by the District Panchayat, while the remaining 38 were constructed without approved maps.
The RDA deemed the constructions illegal and sought a response from the university management which presented its side of the story within the stipulated time. But the RDA found the response unsatisfactory.
Then, RDA Secretary and District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi issued an order to demolish 38 buildings on the campus. The university management has been given 15 days to remove the illegal constructions themselves. The management was told if they did not comply, then Rampur Development Authority will initiate demolition proceedings as per the rules.
In the meanwhile, the Fire Department also inspected the University campus and found that several fire safety standards were not fully complied with. The department issued a notice whose period has now expired.
Now, the Public Works Department has also entered the fray. During the Samajwadi Party government, a 3.5-kilometre-long four-lane road was constructed in the campus at a cost of Rs 13.5 crore. The matter is pending in the High Court.
The Public Works Department has put up a board at the university's main gate, clarifying that it is a public road. It is reported that the department will also approach the court to have the road declared a public road and the main gate removed.
District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said area was previously under the jurisdiction of the District Panchayat. In 2024, it was handed over to the Rampur Development Authority. "The management was aware of the rules, so they approved the maps for two buildings, but not for 38 others. This clearly indicates that they were aware of the rules and deliberately disobeyed them," he said.
Currently, multiple departments are simultaneously taking action against Jauhar University. The most significant issue is the 15-day deadline granted by the RDA. All eyes are now on whether the university management will challenge the demolition order in court or whether the administration will take action after the stipulated time.
On the other hand, a special counseling centre for students has been established at the university's main gate. Students visiting the counseling centre are being asked for information regarding their studies, future, and future educational arrangements. Experts and teachers are also advising them on which universities or educational institutions they can enroll in to continue their education if their studies at the university are disrupted.
The administration's initiative is being seen as a sign that preparations for the demolition in the varsity campus have reached final stages. It is believed that the administration does not want to let any student's academic future be affected. For this purpose, students are being counseled first.
Professor Arshadri of Government Raza PG College explained that the centre was set up by the district administration for counselling the students and to address their issues.
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