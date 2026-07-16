ETV Bharat / state

Azam Khan's Varsity In UP's Rampur Faces Relentless Action by Multiple Govt Agencies

Rampur: Several departments have tightened their grip on Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the dream project of Samajwadi Party National General Secretary and former Minister Mohammad Azam Khan.

After the Income Tax Department, now the actions of the Rampur Development Authority (RDA), the Fire Department, and the Public Works Department are threatening the university's existence. Since the change of power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Khan's ambitious project, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, has been mired in by controversies.

First, the Income Tax Department cancelled the 12AB registration of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, citing irregularities. The action was a major blow to the Trust. Following this, the Rampur Development Authority inspected the buildings on the University campus. The investigation revealed that out of a total of 40 buildings, only two had maps approved by the District Panchayat, while the remaining 38 were constructed without approved maps.

The RDA deemed the constructions illegal and sought a response from the university management which presented its side of the story within the stipulated time. But the RDA found the response unsatisfactory.

Then, RDA Secretary and District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi issued an order to demolish 38 buildings on the campus. The university management has been given 15 days to remove the illegal constructions themselves. The management was told if they did not comply, then Rampur Development Authority will initiate demolition proceedings as per the rules.

Notice board put up by administration declaring the road on the campus as 'public road' (ETV Bharat)

In the meanwhile, the Fire Department also inspected the University campus and found that several fire safety standards were not fully complied with. The department issued a notice whose period has now expired.