ETV Bharat / state

RBSE Declares Class 12 Results; Girls Outperformed Boys In Arts, Science

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams, with state Education Minister Madan Dilawar announcing the results and congratulating the toppers over the phone.

According to official data, five students jointly topped the Science stream with 99.80 per cent marks, while three students secured the top position in Arts with 99.60 per cent. In Commerce, a girl student topped the stream with 99.20 per cent marks.