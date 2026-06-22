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Rayagada Mob Violence: 'Strictest Punishment In Store For Culprits', Says CAW & CW ADGP

Bhubaneswar: Crime Branch's Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW & CW) Additional DG Shyni S on Monday said stringent punishment will be meted out to those who assaulted two NGO workers including a woman in Odisha's Rayagada.

Shyni said people from all sections of the society should ensure that such incidents should not happen again. She thanked and expressed her gratitude to those who rescued the victims. The officer assured all assistance for the victims while reiterating that efforts would be made to ensure such incidents do not recur.

"We will monitor the investigation of the case properly. We will also monitor the court hearings. All steps will be taken to ensure that the accused get strictest punishment", said the ADG.

Meanwhile, the state president of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Subrata Kumar Dash has filed a petition with the panel regarding this incident. He has requested the Commission team to intervene in the incident and send a team to Odisha for investigation.

Dash said Rayagada District Collector, SP, DG of Police, Home Secretary, Chief Minister and Governor have been made parties in the petition.

The National Commission for Women too has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding the mob assault, molestation, and public stripping of the 22-year-old woman intern in Rayagada.