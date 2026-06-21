ETV Bharat / state

Rayagada Mob Violence: Odisha DGP Orders Case To Be Included In 'Red Flag' Category

Rayagada/Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania has ordered the incident of assault on two women from Delhi on suspicion of theft in Rayagada, to be included in the 'red flag' category.

The incident will be investigated under the supervision of the Crime Branch's Crime Prevention and Control Wing (CAW & CW) ADG S Saini. A police team led by ADG Saini will soon visit the incident spot as part of the investigation. The CAW & CW team will also question the victim through video conferencing. The team may also go to Delhi to question the victim if required, said police.

Police have so far tried 20 people in the case and registered three separate cases, said Rayagada SP Raj Prasad.

"Raids are being conducted at various places to arrest the other accused involved in the case. A special team has been formed for this. In addition, a special legal team is examining all the documents and FIRs so that more sections can be added as per the law. The main accused in the case are also among the 20 people currently in police custody," the SP said.

Prasad said making the video of the attack on the women viral on social media without permission is a violation of the IT Act and violates the right to personal privacy.