Rayagada Mob Violence: Odisha DGP Orders Case To Be Included In 'Red Flag' Category
Rayagada SP said police have so far tried 20 people in the case and registered three separate cases, report Ranjan Rath/ Satyajit Rout.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
Rayagada/Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania has ordered the incident of assault on two women from Delhi on suspicion of theft in Rayagada, to be included in the 'red flag' category.
The incident will be investigated under the supervision of the Crime Branch's Crime Prevention and Control Wing (CAW & CW) ADG S Saini. A police team led by ADG Saini will soon visit the incident spot as part of the investigation. The CAW & CW team will also question the victim through video conferencing. The team may also go to Delhi to question the victim if required, said police.
Police have so far tried 20 people in the case and registered three separate cases, said Rayagada SP Raj Prasad.
"Raids are being conducted at various places to arrest the other accused involved in the case. A special team has been formed for this. In addition, a special legal team is examining all the documents and FIRs so that more sections can be added as per the law. The main accused in the case are also among the 20 people currently in police custody," the SP said.
Prasad said making the video of the attack on the women viral on social media without permission is a violation of the IT Act and violates the right to personal privacy.
He said the cyber team of the police is keeping a close watch on social media.
A mob had attacked two NGO workers, including a woman, in Rayagada district, assuming them to be members of a child-lifting gang. According to the police, the victims, who were residents of outside Odisha, were travelling from Daringbadi to Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi, a neighbouring district of Rayagada.
While passing through Kandulguda village under Dhamunipanga panchayat under Kalyansinghpur police station on the night of June 16, they reportedly stopped to ask villagers for directions, the police said.
The two victims interacted with village children and allegedly distributed biscuits. Their activities reportedly triggered suspicion among some villagers, who spread rumours that they were child kidnappers. Soon, a crowd gathered and allegedly assaulted the duo, the police said.
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