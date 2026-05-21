Ray Of Hope For People With Inherited Disorders: Centre Launches Nationwide UMMID Programme To Expand Rare Disease Care
The UMMID programme, launched under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), is India’s first comprehensive national initiative focused on inherited genetic disorders.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: In a new ray of hope for people with inherited disorders, the Centre on Thursday launched the nationwide Department of Biotechnology-supported UMMID (Unique Methods of Management of Inherited Disorders) network, a nationwide framework for early diagnosis and long-term management of rare diseases.
The project was launched by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh at Prithvi Bhawan here. The Minister also released the UMMID compendium and launched the UMMID Dashboard aimed at strengthening nationwide access to diagnostics, counselling, outreach and programme monitoring for inherited disorders.
Speaking at the event, Singh said the initiative reflects a broader shift in healthcare from treatment-based systems to preventive and wellness-oriented care, while also preparing India for the future of precision medicine and genome-based healthcare.
Calling inherited genetic disorders a neglected yet critical public health challenge, Singh said even rare diseases affecting a very small population deserve equal medical attention and institutional support.
“Health is not just about sickness or the absence of disease. It is real wellness. Even if it is one in millions, the system is duty-bound to provide similar attention and care,” Singh said.
About UMMID Programme
The UMMID programme, launched under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), is India’s first comprehensive national initiative focused on inherited genetic disorders. The programme aims to create a nationwide framework for early diagnosis, prenatal screening, counselling, workforce training and long-term management of rare diseases.
Officials said the programme currently functions through three major pillars such as NIDAN Kendras for diagnostics and counselling, outreach programmes in aspirational districts, and specialised training centres for capacity building.
Under Phase-I, five NIDAN Kendras were established at public hospitals to provide genetic counseling, diagnostic testing, treatment support and follow-up care. According to official data presented during the event, more than 88,000 individuals have been screened for genetic disorders, over 10,000 genetic diagnoses have been confirmed, and more than 2,500 prenatal confirmatory tests including chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis, have been conducted.
The initiative has also focused on underserved regions. Outreach activities carried out in nine aspirational districts across six states and Union Territories with screening of over 94,000 pregnant women and more than 61,600 newborns for preventable genetic conditions.
Officials said the programme helped prevent 37 births affected by haemoglobin disorders through timely prenatal diagnosis, identified over 190 carrier couples, and enabled early diagnosis of more than 350 children suffering from treatable genetic conditions.
Newborn screening under UMMID currently covers five major treatable disorders, congenital hypothyroidism, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, G6PD deficiency, biotinidase deficiency and galactosemia, using dried blood spot testing within 24 hours of birth.
According to officials, early diagnosis has helped prevent intellectual disability, metabolic crises and mortality among affected children.
Richi V. Mahajan said, “Genetic disorders often remain undiagnosed for years, and even when identified, treatment is either unavailable or too expensive for most families.”
Mahajan said the UMMID initiative addresses these gaps through newborn screening, advanced genetic diagnostics, counseling, public health outreach and training under a coordinated national framework. She added that the successful completion of Phase-I led the programme’s expansion across 22 states and Union Territories.
Officials also said the initiative supports implementation of the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) 2021 by creating structured care pathways for patients suffering from inherited disorders.
Madhulika Kabra stressed the importance of early diagnosis in preventing severe complications among children suffering from metabolic and inherited disorders.
“Early diagnosis of genetic disorders can prevent metabolic crises, mortality and long-term complications in children,” Kabra said.
Kabra also shared the case of a family with a previous child suffering from beta thalassemia, where prenatal diagnosis confirmed the fetus was unaffected and fully HLA-matched with the affected sibling, enabling a successful stem cell transplant.
According to Kabra, the programme has also focused on developing trained manpower in genetics. More than 60 faculty members from 15 states have been trained in molecular genetics, cytogenetics, biochemical genetics and clinical genetics across multiple centres.
“These trainees were mentored to establish genetics services in their own institutions so that genetic healthcare becomes part of routine public health services,” she said.
To address shortages of trained specialists, six training centres have already been established under the programme, including at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics and Christian Medical College.
DBT Secretary Rajesh Sudhir Gokhale said, “Programmes such as Genome India and UMMID have helped build a national framework for genetic mapping, testing, prenatal diagnostics and counseling services across the country.”
He added that nearly 2.75 lakh women and children have already accessed genetic healthcare services through the programme, services that may otherwise not have been available to many families.
Officials said the programme is now entering Phase-II, which will expand the network. The next phase includes 25 additional NIDAN Kendras across 13 states and one Union Territory, expansion into 22 more aspirational districts targeting vulnerable and tribal populations, and three additional training centres in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.
Singh said the initiative also prepares India for the future of precision medicine, where treatment could increasingly be tailored according to an individual’s genetic profile.
“If you have a heart disease or diabetes, two individuals with a similar clinical profile may receive different prescriptions. That is what is called precision medicine or genome healthcare,” he said.
He added that UMMID would not only strengthen care for rare disorders but also prepare India for the future “genome-based prescription era” in disease management.
According to the long-term roadmap presented during the event, Phase-III of the programme aims to integrate genetics into routine primary healthcare services nationwide through interoperable digital systems, standardised national screening protocols, and district-level expansion.
Officials stated that rare diseases impose financial burden on families in India as many treatments cost over Rs 1 crore while government financial assistance remains capped at Rs 50 lakh in several cases.
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