ETV Bharat / state

Ray Of Hope For People With Inherited Disorders: Centre Launches Nationwide UMMID Programme To Expand Rare Disease Care

New Delhi: In a new ray of hope for people with inherited disorders, the Centre on Thursday launched the nationwide Department of Biotechnology-supported UMMID (Unique Methods of Management of Inherited Disorders) network, a nationwide framework for early diagnosis and long-term management of rare diseases.

The project was launched by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh at Prithvi Bhawan here. The Minister also released the UMMID compendium and launched the UMMID Dashboard aimed at strengthening nationwide access to diagnostics, counselling, outreach and programme monitoring for inherited disorders.

Centre Dedicates Nationwide UMMID Genetic Disorders Network To Nation, Expands Rare Disease Care (ETV Bharat)

Speaking at the event, Singh said the initiative reflects a broader shift in healthcare from treatment-based systems to preventive and wellness-oriented care, while also preparing India for the future of precision medicine and genome-based healthcare.

Calling inherited genetic disorders a neglected yet critical public health challenge, Singh said even rare diseases affecting a very small population deserve equal medical attention and institutional support.

“Health is not just about sickness or the absence of disease. It is real wellness. Even if it is one in millions, the system is duty-bound to provide similar attention and care,” Singh said.

About UMMID Programme

The UMMID programme, launched under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), is India’s first comprehensive national initiative focused on inherited genetic disorders. The programme aims to create a nationwide framework for early diagnosis, prenatal screening, counselling, workforce training and long-term management of rare diseases.

Officials said the programme currently functions through three major pillars such as NIDAN Kendras for diagnostics and counselling, outreach programmes in aspirational districts, and specialised training centres for capacity building.

Centre Dedicates Nationwide UMMID Genetic Disorders Network To Nation, Expands Rare Disease Care (ETV Bharat)

Under Phase-I, five NIDAN Kendras were established at public hospitals to provide genetic counseling, diagnostic testing, treatment support and follow-up care. According to official data presented during the event, more than 88,000 individuals have been screened for genetic disorders, over 10,000 genetic diagnoses have been confirmed, and more than 2,500 prenatal confirmatory tests including chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis, have been conducted.

The initiative has also focused on underserved regions. Outreach activities carried out in nine aspirational districts across six states and Union Territories with screening of over 94,000 pregnant women and more than 61,600 newborns for preventable genetic conditions.

Officials said the programme helped prevent 37 births affected by haemoglobin disorders through timely prenatal diagnosis, identified over 190 carrier couples, and enabled early diagnosis of more than 350 children suffering from treatable genetic conditions.

Newborn screening under UMMID currently covers five major treatable disorders, congenital hypothyroidism, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, G6PD deficiency, biotinidase deficiency and galactosemia, using dried blood spot testing within 24 hours of birth.

According to officials, early diagnosis has helped prevent intellectual disability, metabolic crises and mortality among affected children.