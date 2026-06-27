ETV Bharat / state

Ray Of Hope For Needy: Raipur Physiotherapy Centre Offers Free Services To Dozens Of Patients Daily

Dankesh Singh, who suffered paralysis 14 months ago, is among the countless who have benefited from the treatment facility. "The entire right side of my body had stopped functioning and I faced difficulty walking and speaking. After attending regular sessions at the centre, my condition has improved considerably," he said.

When ETV Bharat spoke to patients who had come to the centre for treatment, they expressed how the facility is offering hope at a minimal cost.

The centre has three Master of Physiotherapy doctors and two assistants who help patients during their treatment sessions. While physiotherapy services are provided free of charge, patients are required to pay only a one-time registration fee of Rs 10.

The centre, operating from Agrasen College campus in Purani Basti since February 2024, is run by Shri Ramchandra Swami Nagaridas Temple Trust. Nearly 60-90 patients visit the health facility every day for exercise and rehabilitation.

Raipur: For many patients recovering from paralysis, knee surgery and chronic pain, a physiotherapy centre in Purani Basti of Chhattisgarh's capital city has become a lifeline, offering free services to those in need after payment of a one-time registration fee of just Rs 10.

Singh spends several hours at the facility every morning using different exercise equipment and undergoing therapy.

Raipur Trust-run physiotherapy centre treats up to 90 patients daily (ETV Bharat)

Another patient, Kusum Yadav, underwent surgery on her right knee three months ago. She has been visiting the centre for the last two months and says she is now able to walk independently after struggling with mobility following the operation.

HP Pathak, a retired School Principal, said paralysis in his right leg had left him unable to move around. Thanks to the services, he claims he has recovered nearly 90 percent and is able to carry out household work as well. "I have been coming here for the last six months. People told me exercise was the solution, so I came here. I have completely stopped medical treatment. Even my doctor advised me that physiotherapy was necessary. I am glad I can now do household work and even travel on my two-wheeler," said Pathak.

Raipur Trust-run physiotherapy centre treats up to 90 patients daily (ETV Bharat)

Physiotherapist Dr Vikas Dwivedi said the centre is equipped with almost all major physiotherapy-related equipment.

"Most of the patients visiting the centre are suffering from paralysis. Some others seek treatment for low back pain, neck pain, frozen shoulder and arthritis. Every patient receives an exercise plan tailored to their physical condition. The centre is equipped with facilities such as SWD, ultrasonic therapy, IIFT and muscle stimulators and all other necessary physiotherapy equipment," Dr Dwivedi said.

Raipur Trust-run physiotherapy centre treats up to 90 patients daily (ETV Bharat)

He said the centre operates in two shifts, one from 8 AM to 12:30 PM and the second from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. "Many patients initially arrive with support from family members but gradually regain enough strength and confidence to walk on their own," he said.

Dr Dwivedi said the initiative was launched to help poor and middle-class families who cannot afford physiotherapy sessions at private centres. "The main reason for starting the centre was the high cost of physiotherapy at private facilities, where patients often have to pay between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 per session. The initiative was launched keeping in mind poor and middle-class families who cannot afford such expensive treatment," he added.

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