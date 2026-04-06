ETV Bharat / state

Meat Shops To Be Shifted From Uttarakhand's Haridwar To Village On The Outskirts

Haridwar: Ahead of the Ardh Kumbh scheduled next year, all meat shops operating Uttarakhand's Haridwar will be relocated to Sarai village on the outskirts.

The decision was taken at the Haridwar Municipal Corporation's board meeting. A resolution was passed in the board meeting to remove meat shops operating in the Jwalapur area from the municipal corporation's jurisdiction. The presentation of the proposal at the Municipal Corporation Board meeting held at Rishikul Auditorium on Monday was met with objections by some Congress councilors.

However, the majority of the BJP councilors supported proposal the proposal which was passed in the meeting. Haridwar Mayor Kiran Jaisal said 56 shops have been constructed in Sarai, on the outskirts of the city.