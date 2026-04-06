Meat Shops To Be Shifted From Uttarakhand's Haridwar To Village On The Outskirts
The decision was taken at the board meeting of the Haridwar Municipal Corporation amid opposition by Congress councilors.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Haridwar: Ahead of the Ardh Kumbh scheduled next year, all meat shops operating Uttarakhand's Haridwar will be relocated to Sarai village on the outskirts.
The decision was taken at the Haridwar Municipal Corporation's board meeting. A resolution was passed in the board meeting to remove meat shops operating in the Jwalapur area from the municipal corporation's jurisdiction. The presentation of the proposal at the Municipal Corporation Board meeting held at Rishikul Auditorium on Monday was met with objections by some Congress councilors.
However, the majority of the BJP councilors supported proposal the proposal which was passed in the meeting. Haridwar Mayor Kiran Jaisal said 56 shops have been constructed in Sarai, on the outskirts of the city.
"Keeping public sentiments in mind, the meat shops will be relocated to Sarai," he said. Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar said meat shops operating from Jwalapur will be closed and relocated to the Sarai, while a decision on restaurants and dhabas serving meat will be taken in the future.
In another development, Kumar said registration is now mandatory for those rearing more than five dairy animals, such as cows or buffaloes, in the municipal area.
Sale of meat is prohibited in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation area. However, the meat trade has been flourishing in the Jwalapur area for the last few years, with calls to close the shops periodically arising.
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