ETV Bharat / state

Ravi Shastri Stand Inaugurated At Wankhede Stadium As Mumbai Honours Cricketing Legends

Mumbai: "It's an incredibly emotional moment for me. I have so many memories associated with this ground,” said former India cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri after a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was named in his honour.

The inauguration ceremony was held in Mumbai, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formally unveiled three stadium gates and a spectator stand at the Wankhede Stadium. The newly inaugurated entrances have been named after Mumbai cricket legends late Dilip Sardesai, late Eknath Solkar, and former India captain Diana Edulji, while the North Stand has been rechristened as the Ravi Shastri Stand.

Recalling his journey with the iconic stadium, Shastri said that he first visited the stadium as a spectator in 1976 to watch legendary New Zealand pacer Sir Richard Hadlee in action. "Five years later, I made my debut on this ground. Wankhede (Stadium) has been a defining part of my cricketing life," he said.

He also spoke about his historic achievement of hitting six sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda. "During the match, (former India captain) Sunil Gavaskar sent a message asking me to play freely. After hitting four sixes, I felt I should go for all six. The sixth six landed in what was then the North Stand, and it is truly special that the same stand is now named after me," Shastri said. He dedicated the honour to his family and fans.

The Wankhede Stadium holds a special place in Indian cricket history. It was here that India lifted the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup after 28-years of wait. In fact, Shastri’s iconic commentary still echoes in the ground. "Dhoni finishes off in style; India lift the World Cup after 28 years."