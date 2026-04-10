Ravi Shastri Stand Inaugurated At Wankhede Stadium As Mumbai Honours Cricketing Legends
The newly inaugurated entrances have been named after Mumbai cricket legends, while the North Stand has been rechristened as the Ravi Shastri Stand.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Mumbai: "It's an incredibly emotional moment for me. I have so many memories associated with this ground,” said former India cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri after a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was named in his honour.
The inauguration ceremony was held in Mumbai, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formally unveiled three stadium gates and a spectator stand at the Wankhede Stadium. The newly inaugurated entrances have been named after Mumbai cricket legends late Dilip Sardesai, late Eknath Solkar, and former India captain Diana Edulji, while the North Stand has been rechristened as the Ravi Shastri Stand.
Recalling his journey with the iconic stadium, Shastri said that he first visited the stadium as a spectator in 1976 to watch legendary New Zealand pacer Sir Richard Hadlee in action. "Five years later, I made my debut on this ground. Wankhede (Stadium) has been a defining part of my cricketing life," he said.
He also spoke about his historic achievement of hitting six sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda. "During the match, (former India captain) Sunil Gavaskar sent a message asking me to play freely. After hitting four sixes, I felt I should go for all six. The sixth six landed in what was then the North Stand, and it is truly special that the same stand is now named after me," Shastri said. He dedicated the honour to his family and fans.
The Wankhede Stadium holds a special place in Indian cricket history. It was here that India lifted the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup after 28-years of wait. In fact, Shastri’s iconic commentary still echoes in the ground. "Dhoni finishes off in style; India lift the World Cup after 28 years."
Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said, "Today is a very significant day. I am delighted that we are honouring the stalwarts of Mumbai cricket. Each of these legends has made the country proud on the world stage. While there are still several issues concerning the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), I assure that they will be resolved during my tenure," Fadnavis said.
MCA President Ajinkya Naik told ETV Bharat, "It is an extremely important and memorable day for us. It is an opportunity to celebrate the glorious history of Mumbai cricket. The players honoured today have made immense contributions to the sport and to Mumbai cricket."
He also revealed plans for the future. “We are working towards building a new stadium for the people of Mumbai in the near future.”
The ceremony paid tribute to some of the most influential figures in Mumbai cricket:
- Dilip Sardesai – One of India’s finest middle-order batters.
- Eknath Solkar – Renowned for his exceptional close-in fielding and all-round abilities.
- Diana Edulji – A pioneer of women’s cricket in India and former national captain.
- Ravi Shastri – Former India all-rounder, coach, and the voice behind one of Indian cricket’s most iconic moments.
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