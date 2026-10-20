ETV Bharat / state

Ravana Is Worshipped In This Kanpur Temple Before His Effigy Is Torched

Kanpur: Every festival is celebrated with a distinct local flavour across the Indian subcontinent, and Dussehra is no different. There is a temple dedicated to Ravana in Kanpur where he is worshipped before his effigy is torched.

A proper puja is performed at this 200-year-old Ravana temple located in the Shivala area of the city. Interestingly, this temple opens only once a year on Dussehra.

The temple priest, Pandit Ram Bajpayee, disclosed, "On the day of Dussehra, we open the doors and perform Ravana’s worship, archana, abhishek and aarti. The doors are then closed in the evening after his effigy is burnt."

On Tuesday morning, when the doors of the temple opened at around 6.30 AM, a large crowd of devotees thronged the premises. The rituals began with the cleaning of the temple and bathing the idol of Ravana with ghee, milk, yoghurt and water.

"It is believed that Ravana possessed immense strength, wisdom and knowledge. No one could be more learned than one who had subdued the nine planets. Therefore, we worship his wisdom and knowledge. In the evening, the burning of his effigy is not of his own, but of his ego," he elaborated.

According to ancient beliefs, Ravana was a great sage and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Locals say this temple is approximately 200 years old. One of the visitors, Jai Singh explained that there is a temple of Baba Bholenath in front and a temple of Ravana, dedicated to the protector of the 10 Mahavidyas that has been established outside. "People have been visiting the temple for many years," he said.

Mohit Mishra, a first-time visitor from Unnao district, said, "The cycle of truth and falsehood continues forever, and we all burn our egos. In the evening, after the worship and aarti of Ravana, his effigy is burned in the field in front of the temple. And immediately afterward, the temple doors are closed again for the rest of the year."