ETV Bharat / state

Sanjay Raut Accuses the Election Commission Of Selling Shiv Sena Party Symbol For Crores Of Rupees

Mumbai: In a scathing attack against the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the agency that should be independent sold the original Shiv Sena party symbol and name for crores of rupees and has brokered the deal for the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

"I have been saying for the last many years that this agency is brokering deals and working for the BJP government. They sold our party symbol and denied us our right to defend. The ECI has sold our party symbol and name for crores of rupees, brokering on behalf of the Centre. I have been exposing their lapses for a long time now," accused Raut.

He further said the ECI, instead of upholding the Constitution, has damaged the rights of many people and tarnished it.

Hitting out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Raut said a wrong candidate was made the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. "The ECI has killed the Constitution of India by making an 'eligible' person the CM of our state," he quipped.

Raut accused the BJP top leaders, mainly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of splitting other important regional parties instead of addressing main problems and issues at stake in this country. Raut alleged that the duo will have to step aside by 2029.