Sanjay Raut Accuses the Election Commission Of Selling Shiv Sena Party Symbol For Crores Of Rupees
Raut, in a scathing attack against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, said both will have to resign within three years
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Mumbai: In a scathing attack against the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the agency that should be independent sold the original Shiv Sena party symbol and name for crores of rupees and has brokered the deal for the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.
"I have been saying for the last many years that this agency is brokering deals and working for the BJP government. They sold our party symbol and denied us our right to defend. The ECI has sold our party symbol and name for crores of rupees, brokering on behalf of the Centre. I have been exposing their lapses for a long time now," accused Raut.
He further said the ECI, instead of upholding the Constitution, has damaged the rights of many people and tarnished it.
Hitting out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Raut said a wrong candidate was made the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. "The ECI has killed the Constitution of India by making an 'eligible' person the CM of our state," he quipped.
Raut accused the BJP top leaders, mainly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of splitting other important regional parties instead of addressing main problems and issues at stake in this country. Raut alleged that the duo will have to step aside by 2029.
"I have been repeatedly saying, there is unrest in the entire country, but Modi and Shah are busy splitting powerful parties in different states. But I would like to inform you, Modi-Shah, both these leaders will have to resign before 2029. You mark my words," said Raut.
He continued with his attack, accusing them of not being accountable for the Jantar Mantar attack on protesting students in the month of July.
"After 20 days, both these leaders entered the Parliament with their heads down. There is no 56 inches chest person, note it. They simply hung their heads low and left the Parliament looking to the ground. This PM has been responsible for tarnishing the image of India on the global map, and it is time both these leaders resigned," claimed Raut.
Raut, in his continued attack, cautioned the PM from going to foreign countries to what he labelled as accepting fake awards. "Foreign policy does not mean you go around hugging heads of various countries. Stop accepting fake awards from various countries," said Raut.
Currently, both sides, the UBT Sena and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) have made claims in the Supreme Court and attacked the rival faction to stake claims to keep the party symbol and name. The Sena (UBT) argued the rival Sena faction had filed an application before the ECI claiming the party symbol can encourage defection and defeat the purpose of the anti-defection law (10th Schedule) on Thursday. The arguments and strategies were placed before the apex court by lawyers representing both the Sena factions. A final verdict on this matter is expected on August 18.