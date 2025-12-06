ETV Bharat / state

Rats Gnaw Body At Uttarakhand Hospital Mortuary; Organ Donation Spoiled As Eye Missing

Haridwar: In a shocking incident reported from Uttarakhand, the body of a man was gnawed by rats at the mortuary of the District Hospital here with the rodents chewing on the deceased's eye. The family of the deceased alleged negligence by the hospital staff saying the mutilation had spoiled the deceased's pledge to donate his eyes.

The deceased's brother-in-law, Manoj Sharma said that 36-year-old Lakhan alias Lucky Sharma, the manager of a Punjabi Dharamshala, passed away late Friday night. After his death, the body was brought to the district hospital for a post-mortem. Due to the late hour and the absence of a doctor at the hospital, the body was placed in the hospital's mortuary while family members went home.

On Saturday morning, December 6, the deceased's family members arrived at the district hospital to begin the post-mortem process. Sharma alleged that when they returned to the hospital in the morning, they found bite marks from rats on the deceased's eyes, ears, nose, and face. The fact that one of the deceased's eyes was missing further angered the family members. The enraged family members lodged a protest accusing the hospital staff of negligence.