Ratna Bhandar Inventory Begins At Puri Jagannath Temple After 48 Years
The process commenced with authorised personnel and servitors entering the temple while adhering to the SOP, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Puri: The long-awaited inventory of the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ at Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri began after a gap of 48 years on Wednesday.
The auspicious time of entering the Ratna Bhandar was from 12:09 pm to 1:45 pm. The process commenced with authorised personnel and servitors entering the temple while strictly adhering to a prescribed Standard Operating Procedure.
Only a limited number of designated individuals in traditional attire are engaged in the exercise. The ornaments are being counted, weighed and identified, and will be cross-checked with records from 1978.
Officials have clarified that no monetary valuation is being carried out, and the focus remains on documentation and verification. To ensure transparency, videography, digital photography and 3D mapping are being undertaken, with gemologists assisting in identifying precious stones.
The ornaments are being wrapped in colour-coded cloths and secured in specially prepared chests. Earlier, the members of the Ratna Bhandar inventory team entered the Srimandir after bowing down to the Lord in front of the Lion Gate. The group includes the Chief Administrator of the Srimandir Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Puri District Magistrate, SP, Ratna Bhandar High Level Committee Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath, supervisory team and others.
Only the handling team members will enter the Ratna Bhandar where mobile phones and metal objects are prohibited. Devotees are allowed to have darshan of the Trinity only from 'Bahara Katha' (the outer wooden barricade located in the Natamandap of Srimandir where devotees gather for darshan of the deities during high-crowd periods).
Before entering the temple, the temple's chief administrator addressed the media and instructed the team to follow the SOPs. Officials said all members of the team were screened before entering the Ratna Bhandar
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