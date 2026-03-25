ETV Bharat / state

Ratna Bhandar Inventory Begins At Puri Jagannath Temple After 48 Years

Puri: The long-awaited inventory of the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ at Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri began after a gap of 48 years on Wednesday.

The auspicious time of entering the Ratna Bhandar was from 12:09 pm to 1:45 pm. The process commenced with authorised personnel and servitors entering the temple while strictly adhering to a prescribed Standard Operating Procedure.

Only a limited number of designated individuals in traditional attire are engaged in the exercise. The ornaments are being counted, weighed and identified, and will be cross-checked with records from 1978.

Officials have clarified that no monetary valuation is being carried out, and the focus remains on documentation and verification. To ensure transparency, videography, digital photography and 3D mapping are being undertaken, with gemologists assisting in identifying precious stones.