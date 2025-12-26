ETV Bharat / state

Upset Over Being Deprived Of Govt Scheme Benefits, Man Sets Panchayat Office On Fire In Madhya Pradesh

Ratlam: Upset at being deprived of a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other government scheme benefits, a man got drunk and set the panchayat office on fire at Mangrol village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district.

As per reports, Gopal Bhanwar had applied for a house under PMAY and sought benefits under various other government schemes. But as his efforts did not bear fruit, he got drunk and set ablaze the panchayat office with petrol.

The fire was brought under control by locals but by then all documents in the office were reduced to ashes. Gopal, was apprehended and handed over to police. Sub-inspector Jagdish Yadav said, "Gopal, was upset that he hadn't received benefits under government schemes from the gram panchayat. His name wasn't included in the list of PMAY beneficiaries".