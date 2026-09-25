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Three Arrested For Pelting Stones On Vehicles On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In MP's Ratlam

Ratlam: Ratlam police in Madhya Pradesh arrested three youth for allegedly pelting stones on vehicles on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

A video of some youth throwing stones on the expressway from a hill had gone viral on social media a couple of days back. Several incidents of vehicles being targeted on the eight-lane expressway have been reported in the last few days. Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said, "Following incidents of stone-pelting on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ratlam and Jhabua police launched a joint search operation and arrested three youth from Israthuni village".

Police are still searching for several other accused who were involved in pelting stones at vehicles at night on the border of Jhabua and Ratlam districts, he said. Kumar said, "The youth, during interrogation, told police that they used to bet on whose stone would hit a vehicle on the expressway. The one who managed to hit a vehicle would win while the loser would throw a booze party for the group."