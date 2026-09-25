Three Arrested For Pelting Stones On Vehicles On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In MP's Ratlam
Police said the youth used to bet on whose stone would hit a vehicle on the expressway, reports Divyaraj Singh Rathore.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Ratlam: Ratlam police in Madhya Pradesh arrested three youth for allegedly pelting stones on vehicles on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
A video of some youth throwing stones on the expressway from a hill had gone viral on social media a couple of days back. Several incidents of vehicles being targeted on the eight-lane expressway have been reported in the last few days. Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said, "Following incidents of stone-pelting on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ratlam and Jhabua police launched a joint search operation and arrested three youth from Israthuni village".
Police are still searching for several other accused who were involved in pelting stones at vehicles at night on the border of Jhabua and Ratlam districts, he said. Kumar said, "The youth, during interrogation, told police that they used to bet on whose stone would hit a vehicle on the expressway. The one who managed to hit a vehicle would win while the loser would throw a booze party for the group."
The ASP said armed police teams from both districts are conducting night patrols to curb such incidents. He said police had received complaints of rocks and stones being reportedly thrown from elevated hills or dark roadside areas at cars moving at high speeds shattering windshields. Multiple vehicles, including those belonging to politicians and regular travelers, have reported damaged glass and minor injuries
In the video that surfaced on social media, some youth could be seen throwing stones from a hilltop, targeting vehicles on the expressway. Some passengers travelling in a car while passing through the expressway had made the video and uploaded it on social media triggering varying responses from netizens.
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