Mumbai–Ratlam Police Joint Operation Nets 10 Kg MD Drugs Worth Rs 20 Crore; Two Traffickers Arrested

Ratlam: In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Mumbai Police, in a joint operation with Ratlam Police, have seized MD drugs worth nearly Rs 20 crore from Jawra in Madhya Pradesh. Two drug traffickers were arrested during the operation, while 10 kilograms of MD powder were recovered from their possession. According to the police, the arrested accused were supplying drugs to pubs in Mumbai. The drug trafficking network has been traced to Devlji village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district.

Mumbai Police took both accused on transit remand on Wednesday and left for Mumbai for further investigation. Ratlam Police are also actively probing the case and assisting in uncovering the wider network.

The operation began on January 11, when Mumbai Police arrested a drug peddler in Mumbai with 23 grams of MD drugs. During interrogation, the accused revealed crucial details about the supply chain. Based on his disclosure, Mumbai Police identified Mandsaur-based Bhayyu Lala as the mastermind behind the drug supply.

Acting on this lead, Mumbai Police conducted a raid in Mandsaur on January 13 to nab the mastermind. However, all three accused managed to flee before the police could apprehend them.