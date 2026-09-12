'Unique Ritual': Farmer Performs Post-Death Rituals Of His Pair Of Bulls In MP's Ratlam
The feast organised by Dinesh Patidar of Kamed village was attended by around 1,000 people, reports Divyaraj Singh Rathore.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Ratlam: Few people pay back to their domesticated animals which help them feed their families. However, a man from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh did all he could to pay his last respects to his pair of bulls with rituals performed for family members.
Following the death of his beloved bulls, Dinesh Patidar, a farmer organized the ceremony, which ranged from their funeral to the turban ceremony and 'Nagarbhoj'. Guests were invited through formal letters, and all the rituals were performed as is done in the event of death of a family member.
Patidar owned a rare uncle-nephew pair of bulls. In 2024, the pair of bulls broke up, after the nephew died. Two years later, the uncle also died on September 2. Patidar organised the post-death rituals of the bulls much to the amazement of the villagers.
"The purpose of the event was to pay tribute and express gratitude to the uncle-nephew bull pair. We had named the bulls 'Mama' and 'Bhanja'. They were both very intelligent. They would bring the bullock cart from home to the fields and back without any help. They were like family members to us," said Patidar.
He said, "Just as we perform all kinds of rituals and ceremonies after the death of our parents and elders, we performed the last rites of the bulls who helped us earn".
Patidar's feast was attended by around 1,000 people. Patidar's said that his father's last wish was that the pair of bull be given due respect. even after death.
Mukesh Patidar, a family member said, "Dinesh has had the uncle-nephew pair for the last 25 years. Finding a good pair of bulls for agricultural purposes is extremely difficult. It is believed that if a pair of bulls shares a maternal uncle-nephew relationship, their coordination is excellent and they are considered auspicious for farming".
Suresh Patidar, who attended this unique event, said, "Events like this teach us that our pets are also members of our family, and we benefit from them throughout our lives. It is our responsibility to care for them and perform their last rites when they become ill or die, just as we do for our senior family members."
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