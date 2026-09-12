ETV Bharat / state

'Unique Ritual': Farmer Performs Post-Death Rituals Of His Pair Of Bulls In MP's Ratlam

Ratlam: Few people pay back to their domesticated animals which help them feed their families. However, a man from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh did all he could to pay his last respects to his pair of bulls with rituals performed for family members.

Following the death of his beloved bulls, Dinesh Patidar, a farmer organized the ceremony, which ranged from their funeral to the turban ceremony and 'Nagarbhoj'. Guests were invited through formal letters, and all the rituals were performed as is done in the event of death of a family member.

Patidar owned a rare uncle-nephew pair of bulls. In 2024, the pair of bulls broke up, after the nephew died. Two years later, the uncle also died on September 2. Patidar organised the post-death rituals of the bulls much to the amazement of the villagers.

"The purpose of the event was to pay tribute and express gratitude to the uncle-nephew bull pair. We had named the bulls 'Mama' and 'Bhanja'. They were both very intelligent. They would bring the bullock cart from home to the fields and back without any help. They were like family members to us," said Patidar.