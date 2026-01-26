Village Imposes Social Boycott On Families Of Girls For Eloping, Marrying Outside Caste In MP's Ratlam
The villagers said the girls who eloped and married outside their caste in the last six months disowned their parents.
Ratlam: A village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has imposed a social boycott on the families of four girls who eloped and married outside their caste in the last six months.
The decision to boycott the girls' families was taken at a heated meeting at Pancheva village. The villagers said the girls who eloped and married allegedly disowned their parents in front of the police. Angered by this, the villagers called a meeting, similar to a 'Khap' panchayat and issued a decree to boycott the girls' families.
The diktat prohibits supply of essential items including milk to the girls' families. It also prohibits the villagers to invite the girls' families to their homes. A video of the meeting and the diktat issued by the villagers has gone viral on social media.
The youth in the video, who announces the villagers' decision, has been identified as Rahul. Mohanlal, a local, said, "There have been frequent incidents of girls marrying for love and refusing to acknowledge their families. Following this, the villagers held a collective meeting and took the decision".
Meanwhile, Dinesh Kumar, a member of the family affected by the decision, said, "There's no such thing as family ostracism. It is unfortunate that those who have been raised and nurtured since childhood refuse to even recognize their parents at the police station or in front of a magistrate. What the parents go through then should also be taken into consideration."
Ratlam Additional SP Vivek Kumar said, "The video has come to our notice. The concerned police station has been instructed to investigate the matter and take action against those responsible for issuing the diktat". Ratlam ADM Shalini Srivastava has directed the Jaora SDM to investigate the matter, he said.
