Village Imposes Social Boycott On Families Of Girls For Eloping, Marrying Outside Caste In MP's Ratlam

Ratlam: A village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has imposed a social boycott on the families of four girls who eloped and married outside their caste in the last six months.

The decision to boycott the girls' families was taken at a heated meeting at Pancheva village. The villagers said the girls who eloped and married allegedly disowned their parents in front of the police. Angered by this, the villagers called a meeting, similar to a 'Khap' panchayat and issued a decree to boycott the girls' families.

The diktat prohibits supply of essential items including milk to the girls' families. It also prohibits the villagers to invite the girls' families to their homes. A video of the meeting and the diktat issued by the villagers has gone viral on social media.