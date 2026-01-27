Love Marriages Trigger Social Boycott In Madhya Pradesh Village; Couples Seek Police Protection
Published : January 27, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Ratlam: A case of social boycott imposed over love marriages has come to light from Panchewa village in Ratlam district. A young couple approached the district’s public grievance hearing, alleging that several villagers had socially ostracised them and their families for entering into a love marriage. The couple also claimed that their lives were under threat. Taking cognisance of the complaint, Ratlam Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar has directed the Piploda police station in-charge to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.
According to the complaint, four girls from Panchewa village recently eloped and entered into inter-caste love marriages. Angered by these developments, villagers convened a meeting and allegedly announced a social boycott of the families of those who had married by choice. A video of the announcement has also surfaced and is circulating widely on social media.
The affected couple told officials during the public hearing that they had legally solemnised their marriage around eight months ago, but were now being harassed along with their family members by villagers.
The complainants said that even their relatives have been subjected to social boycott. “My uncle’s family has been ostracised. They are not allowed to enter the temple, nor are shopkeepers selling them groceries or tea,” the complainant said. The family is also scheduled to host a wedding soon and fears that conducting the ceremony in the village will be impossible under the prevailing circumstances.
SP Amit Kumar said that the matter is being taken seriously. “In coordination with the Social Justice Department, a camp will be organised in Panchewa village to counsel residents and make them understand that such decisions are illegal,” he said. He also directed the police to take legal action against those who released the video enforcing social restrictions on couples who opted for love marriages.
Officials said that within the last eight months, four girls from the village married against their families’ wishes. In some cases, the girls reportedly refused to identify their parents at the police station. Following this, villagers convened a meeting and decided to socially boycott the families of those who entered into love marriages. It was announced that families whose children married by choice would face a complete social boycott.
In the viral video, a youth identified as Rahul is reportedly seen announcing the decision. A villager, Mohanlal, defended the move, saying repeated incidents of love marriages were “disturbing the village atmosphere” and that the decision was taken to prevent other children from following a similar path.
Police have said that the matter is under investigation and strict action will be taken against anyone found enforcing unlawful social restrictions.
