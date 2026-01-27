ETV Bharat / state

Love Marriages Trigger Social Boycott In Madhya Pradesh Village; Couples Seek Police Protection

Ratlam: A case of social boycott imposed over love marriages has come to light from Panchewa village in Ratlam district. A young couple approached the district’s public grievance hearing, alleging that several villagers had socially ostracised them and their families for entering into a love marriage. The couple also claimed that their lives were under threat. Taking cognisance of the complaint, Ratlam Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar has directed the Piploda police station in-charge to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

According to the complaint, four girls from Panchewa village recently eloped and entered into inter-caste love marriages. Angered by these developments, villagers convened a meeting and allegedly announced a social boycott of the families of those who had married by choice. A video of the announcement has also surfaced and is circulating widely on social media.

The affected couple told officials during the public hearing that they had legally solemnised their marriage around eight months ago, but were now being harassed along with their family members by villagers.

The complainants said that even their relatives have been subjected to social boycott. “My uncle’s family has been ostracised. They are not allowed to enter the temple, nor are shopkeepers selling them groceries or tea,” the complainant said. The family is also scheduled to host a wedding soon and fears that conducting the ceremony in the village will be impossible under the prevailing circumstances.