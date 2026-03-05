Woman Found Dead In Train Toilet During Journey From Jodhpur To Nimbahera
Usha Chauhan went to the washroom during the journey but did not return for a long time.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Ratlam: A woman travelling on the Kacheguda–Bhagat Ki Kothi Express died under mysterious circumstances during the journey in the Ratlam railway division. The deceased has been identified as Usha Chauhan, wife of Additional District Judge Rajkumar Chauhan. The couple was travelling from Jodhpur to Nimbahera when the incident occurred.
According to sources, Usha Chauhan went to the washroom during the journey but did not return for a long time. When the train reached Nimbahera station, Judge Rajkumar Chauhan got down but could not find his wife either in the coach or on the platform. He then informed the Government Railway Police (GRP).
Based on the mobile phone location, it was found that Usha Chauhan was still inside the train. The door of the washroom in the coach was locked from the inside. Railway staff later broke open the door and found her lying dead inside. The body was taken off the train at Jawra railway station.
Initial information suggests that she may have suffered a silent heart attack, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination. Judge Rajkumar Chauhan is currently posted as an Additional District Judge in Nimbahera, Rajasthan.
Railway Police Sub-Inspector Manish Singh said that mobile location data confirmed that the judge’s wife was still inside the train. At Mandsaur station, passengers informed authorities that the washroom door in the coach had been locked for a long time. Attempts were made to open it, but the door could not be unlocked. It was eventually broken open at the next station, Singh added.
GRP have launched an investigation into the incident.
