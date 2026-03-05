ETV Bharat / state

Woman Found Dead In Train Toilet During Journey From Jodhpur To Nimbahera

Ratlam: A woman travelling on the Kacheguda–Bhagat Ki Kothi Express died under mysterious circumstances during the journey in the Ratlam railway division. The deceased has been identified as Usha Chauhan, wife of Additional District Judge Rajkumar Chauhan. The couple was travelling from Jodhpur to Nimbahera when the incident occurred.

According to sources, Usha Chauhan went to the washroom during the journey but did not return for a long time. When the train reached Nimbahera station, Judge Rajkumar Chauhan got down but could not find his wife either in the coach or on the platform. He then informed the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Based on the mobile phone location, it was found that Usha Chauhan was still inside the train. The door of the washroom in the coach was locked from the inside. Railway staff later broke open the door and found her lying dead inside. The body was taken off the train at Jawra railway station.