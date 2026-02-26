ETV Bharat / state

10-Month-Old Infant Dies After Measles Vaccination In Ratlam; Family Alleges Negligence, Probe Underway

By Divyaraj Singh Rathore

Ratlam: The death of a 10-month-old child in Nayakheda village has triggered allegations against a government hospital’s vaccination programme. Family members are claiming that the infant fell ill after receiving a measles shot and later died during treatment.

According to the family, six children were administered measles vaccines at a government hospital in Dharad village on February 24. Of them, two reportedly developed symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea a few hours later and were admitted to a children’s hospital in Ratlam. One of the children, identified as Priyanshu Malviya, died on Wednesday during treatment.

The family has alleged that the vaccination led to the child’s death and accused health department staff of negligence. Suresh Malviya, a relative of the deceased, said, “The child was completely healthy. After the vaccine was administered, his condition suddenly deteriorated. He started vomiting and had diarrhoea. Negligence by health department staff cost him his life.”