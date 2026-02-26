ETV Bharat / state

10-Month-Old Infant Dies After Measles Vaccination In Ratlam; Family Alleges Negligence, Probe Underway

Infant Dies
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 26, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST

2 Min Read
By Divyaraj Singh Rathore

Ratlam: The death of a 10-month-old child in Nayakheda village has triggered allegations against a government hospital’s vaccination programme. Family members are claiming that the infant fell ill after receiving a measles shot and later died during treatment.

According to the family, six children were administered measles vaccines at a government hospital in Dharad village on February 24. Of them, two reportedly developed symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea a few hours later and were admitted to a children’s hospital in Ratlam. One of the children, identified as Priyanshu Malviya, died on Wednesday during treatment.

The family has alleged that the vaccination led to the child’s death and accused health department staff of negligence. Suresh Malviya, a relative of the deceased, said, “The child was completely healthy. After the vaccine was administered, his condition suddenly deteriorated. He started vomiting and had diarrhoea. Negligence by health department staff cost him his life.”

Police said a case has been registered and a post-mortem examination has been conducted by a panel of doctors. Bilpank police station in-charge Ayub Khan stated that six children had been vaccinated that day, and two fell ill. “The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sandhya Belsare denied the allegations, stating that standard protocol was followed. “After vaccination, every child is kept under observation for 20 minutes to monitor any allergic reactions. In this case as well, the children were observed and were stable when they left the health centre,” she said.

Dr Belsare added that while allergic reactions such as breathing difficulty or bluish discolouration of the body can occur in rare cases, the actual cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem findings are available.

Police are continuing their investigation and recording statements from the family members while awaiting the autopsy report to determine the cause of the infant’s death.

Editor's Pick

