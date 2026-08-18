ETV Bharat / state

Dabholkar Murder: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Convict Sachin Andure, Suspends His Life Sentence

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sachin Andure, the main accused in the murder case of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, the founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (Maharashtra Superstition Eradication Committee).

A bench comprising Justice Sarang Kotwal and Justice Ranjitsinh Bhosale also suspended the life sentence handed to Andure, which was awarded by a sessions court in 2024. Dabholkar (67) was murdered on August 20, 2013.

The Dabholkar family has said they will go in appeal to the Supreme Court.

A disappointed Hamid, Dabholkar's son, told ETV Bharat, "We will carefully study this judgement and go in appeal to the Supreme Court, as we have done so in the case of Sharad Kalaskar. We will continue the fight."

Andure had filed an appeal in the HC challenging the conviction and, in an interim application, sought bail and suspension of his life sentence.

Dabholkar's daughter Mukta had also filed an appeal before the HC challenging the acquittals in the case and the exclusion of UAPA charges against Andure and Kalaskar. She alleged in her plea that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy by right-wing extremists.

In this case, the special CBI court at the Pune Sessions Court had previously convicted Kalaskar and Andure in 2024, sentencing them to life imprisonment for shooting and killing Dabholkar. Their conviction was based on statements provided by a Pune Municipal Corporation sanitation worker and a morning walker. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the accused, stipulating an additional year of imprisonment in default of payment.

The Bombay High Court had earlier granted bail to Kalaskar in April.

Bail for Sachin Andure and suspension of life sentence