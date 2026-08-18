Dabholkar Murder: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Convict Sachin Andure, Suspends His Life Sentence
Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to convict Sachin Andure in connection with the rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sachin Andure, the main accused in the murder case of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, the founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (Maharashtra Superstition Eradication Committee).
A bench comprising Justice Sarang Kotwal and Justice Ranjitsinh Bhosale also suspended the life sentence handed to Andure, which was awarded by a sessions court in 2024. Dabholkar (67) was murdered on August 20, 2013.
The Dabholkar family has said they will go in appeal to the Supreme Court.
A disappointed Hamid, Dabholkar's son, told ETV Bharat, "We will carefully study this judgement and go in appeal to the Supreme Court, as we have done so in the case of Sharad Kalaskar. We will continue the fight."
Andure had filed an appeal in the HC challenging the conviction and, in an interim application, sought bail and suspension of his life sentence.
Dabholkar's daughter Mukta had also filed an appeal before the HC challenging the acquittals in the case and the exclusion of UAPA charges against Andure and Kalaskar. She alleged in her plea that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy by right-wing extremists.
In this case, the special CBI court at the Pune Sessions Court had previously convicted Kalaskar and Andure in 2024, sentencing them to life imprisonment for shooting and killing Dabholkar. Their conviction was based on statements provided by a Pune Municipal Corporation sanitation worker and a morning walker. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the accused, stipulating an additional year of imprisonment in default of payment.
The Bombay High Court had earlier granted bail to Kalaskar in April.
Bail for Sachin Andure and suspension of life sentence
The special CBI court in Pune had acquitted accused Dr Virendra Tawde, Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, and Vikram Bhave due to a lack of substantial evidence. However, Andure and Kalaskar were convicted and were sentenced to life. With bail granted against the life sentence, the suspension of the sentence remains in effect pending the final outcome of their appeal.
Consequently, all the accused in this case are now out of prison.
The CBI had accused Dr Virendra Tawde, the chief of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, for conspiring to commit the murder. However, he was acquitted due to a lack of substantial evidence. Additionally, the accused's lawyer, Sanjeev Punalekar, and his assistant, Vikram Bhave, had been charged with aiding the accused in destroying evidence, but the CBI court acquitted them as well for lack of evidence. The Dabholkar family has also filed a petition in the High Court challenging this verdict.
Dabholkar murder
On August 20, 2013, Dabholkar had set out for his regular morning walk on Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde Bridge, which is located behind the Balgandharva Rangamandir (an auditorium) in Pune.
At that time, the accused, who was waiting to target Dabholkar, arrived on a two-wheeler and opened fire on him. Dabholkar died on the spot while both the accused managed to flee on their motorcycles.
There was outrage after this murder, and thousands of activists took to the streets across the state under the social movement 'Aamhi Sare Dabholkar' (We Are All Dabholkar), which put immense pressure on the then Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government.
Pune Police were forced to initiate investigations that were later transferred to the CBI. However, the CBI could make little progress, and ultimately a major breakthrough was made after Karnataka Police arrested the accused in Pune in connection with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The accused subsequently confessed to having killed Dabholkar.