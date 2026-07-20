ETV Bharat / state

Rath Yatra: Opposition Alleges Odisha Govt Lying Over Deaths In Stampede, Demands Removal Of Health And Law Ministers

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition on Monday alleged that the Odisha Government lied to people over casualties during a reported stampede during Rath Yatra in Puri.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress claimed three persons died in the stampede and not two as acknowledged and announced by the state government. On Monday, both parties held separate press conferences to corner the government, demanding an impartial probe and appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased.

BJD vice president Sanjay Dasburma said, “The mishap during the Rath Yatra has deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of Jagannath devotees. But the state government has not taken any action. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling lied to the people of the state regarding the incident. The Health Minister had said that no devotee died due to the stampede. He said one died of a heart attack and another due to suffocation, which is completely false".

He said, "The state government is not making public what actually happened during the Rath Yatra. No official data was provided regarding how many people died and how many were injured in the stampede. The BJP government is trying to hush up the incident.”

Dasburma alleged there is a lack of coordination between the statements of the state government and the administrative officials. "Four perons were admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition after being trampled in the stampede, out of which three died. Along with this, the Puri CDMO had announced that more than 350 people were injured. But the state government subsequently claimed that two devotees had died," he said.

The BJD vice president said the state government remains silent and is providing no information regarding the death of the third person. "The double-engine government was holding repeated meetings to ensure smooth management of the Rath Yatra. But today, Odisha is being condemned everywhere due to their absolute failure," he said.