Rath Yatra: Opposition Alleges Odisha Govt Lying Over Deaths In Stampede, Demands Removal Of Health And Law Ministers
BJD and Congress claimed three devotees died in the incident and two as announced by the govt, report Sanjib Kumar Ray and Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Opposition on Monday alleged that the Odisha Government lied to people over casualties during a reported stampede during Rath Yatra in Puri.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress claimed three persons died in the stampede and not two as acknowledged and announced by the state government. On Monday, both parties held separate press conferences to corner the government, demanding an impartial probe and appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased.
BJD vice president Sanjay Dasburma said, “The mishap during the Rath Yatra has deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of Jagannath devotees. But the state government has not taken any action. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling lied to the people of the state regarding the incident. The Health Minister had said that no devotee died due to the stampede. He said one died of a heart attack and another due to suffocation, which is completely false".
He said, "The state government is not making public what actually happened during the Rath Yatra. No official data was provided regarding how many people died and how many were injured in the stampede. The BJP government is trying to hush up the incident.”
Dasburma alleged there is a lack of coordination between the statements of the state government and the administrative officials. "Four perons were admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition after being trampled in the stampede, out of which three died. Along with this, the Puri CDMO had announced that more than 350 people were injured. But the state government subsequently claimed that two devotees had died," he said.
The BJD vice president said the state government remains silent and is providing no information regarding the death of the third person. "The double-engine government was holding repeated meetings to ensure smooth management of the Rath Yatra. But today, Odisha is being condemned everywhere due to their absolute failure," he said.
ରଥଯାତ୍ରାରେ ଦଳାଚକଟା ପାଇଁ ଗଲା ଜୀବନ, ଶବ ବ୍ୟବଚ୍ଛେଦ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଖୋଲିଲା ବିଜେପି ସରକାରର ଅପାରଗତା।— Biju Janata Dal (@bjd_odisha) July 20, 2026
ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ପବିତ୍ର 'ରଥଯାତ୍ରା' ଆୟୋଜନରେ ବିଜେପି ସରକାର ଲେଖୁଛି କଳା ଇତିହାସ।#RathaJatra #OdiaAsmita #BJPAntiOdisha #BJDWithOdisha #BJD4Odisha pic.twitter.com/okU92KFurh
Dasburma said the investigation reports of past incidents, such as deaths during stampedes in previous Rath Yatras and Lord Balabhadra falling from the Charamala during Pahandi Bije, have not been made public till date. "We demand that those be made public. While there is no rule to pull the chariots after sunset, the state government must clarify how the chariots were pulled after sunset in violation of the rules," he said.
BJD Media Coordinator Lenin Mohanty said, "Even as the postmortem reports of those who died in the stampede are out, the Health Minister told the media that the devotees died due to other reasons. The Health Minister is not accepting that the deaths were caused by the stampede. To hide the government's failures, he is lying to the people of the state".
He said Mahaling and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan should be removed from their posts. The Congress too strongly criticized the government over the management of Rath Yatra. The party's leaders alleged while the postmortem report of the deceased mentioned severe chest injuries and bone fractures as the cause of death, the Health Minister cited breathlessness or suffocation.
The party questioned the discrepancy between the two statements. It further stated that during the Rath Yatra, more emphasis was put on VIP movement, while the safety of ordinary devotees was neglected. The party demanded compensation for the families of the deceased and an impartial investigation into the incident.
Santosh Singh Saluja, the organizational head of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. "To bring out the truth of such a sensitive incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be formed under the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court and compensation of Rs 50 lakh each should be given to the families of the deceased, and exemplary action must be taken against those whose negligence led to this incident," he said.
On the other hand, BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy said, "There is no substance in the Opposition's statement on the incident. The Health and Law Ministers have already given their statements on the incidents. As the Opposition, the BJD has the right to raise issues."
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