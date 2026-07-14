ETV Bharat / state

Rath Yatra 2026: Nabajaubana Darshan And Netrotsava At Puri Sri Jagannath Temple; Devotees Queue Up For Darshan

Puri: The sacred Nabajaubana Darshan and Netrotsava rituals of Lord Jagannath will be observed at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri today. Nabajaubana Darshan is scheduled to commence at 2.30 pm, with devotees gradually thronging the temple for the auspicious occasion. The police and district administration have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and orderly darshan for pilgrims.

Nabajaubana Darshan and Netrotsava are the two most significant rituals observed after the Anasara (quarantine) period, during which the deities remain away from public view following the Snana Purnima rituals.

Puri Srimandir (ETV Bharat)

The Nabajaubana Darshan is held first, followed by Netrotsava. Before the darshan begins, the Pata Deities (painted representations of the deities) worshipped during Anasara are ceremonially immersed. The seven deities worshipped on a ceremonial platform in front of the Anasara enclosure are then returned to their respective places, after which the Anasara chamber is opened.