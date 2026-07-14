Rath Yatra 2026: Nabajaubana Darshan And Netrotsava At Puri Sri Jagannath Temple; Devotees Queue Up For Darshan
Shakti Prasad Mishra explains Lord Jagannath’s sacred Nabajaubana Darshan and Netrotsava rituals as devotees gather at Jagannath Temple to witness the deities after Anasara ritual.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Puri: The sacred Nabajaubana Darshan and Netrotsava rituals of Lord Jagannath will be observed at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri today. Nabajaubana Darshan is scheduled to commence at 2.30 pm, with devotees gradually thronging the temple for the auspicious occasion. The police and district administration have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and orderly darshan for pilgrims.
Nabajaubana Darshan and Netrotsava are the two most significant rituals observed after the Anasara (quarantine) period, during which the deities remain away from public view following the Snana Purnima rituals.
The Nabajaubana Darshan is held first, followed by Netrotsava. Before the darshan begins, the Pata Deities (painted representations of the deities) worshipped during Anasara are ceremonially immersed. The seven deities worshipped on a ceremonial platform in front of the Anasara enclosure are then returned to their respective places, after which the Anasara chamber is opened.
It is believed that the divine presence, temporarily invoked in the Pata images, returns to the sacred wooden idols (Daru Brahma). Devotees are then blessed with the first glimpse of the rejuvenated deities, marking the Nabajaubana Darshan.
Following the Nabajaubana Darshan, the temple observes the Netrotsava ritual, which has a distinct religious significance and procedure.
During the Banakalagi ritual before Nabajaubana Darshan, the Srimukha Singari Dutta Mahapatra servitor paints the eyes of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. However, the pupils are intentionally left incomplete.
On the day of Netrotsava, the Dutta Mahapatra servitor prepares the sacred black pigment in three silver vessels. The Pujapanda servitor then completes the drawing of the pupils using three small Tulsi sticks brought from the Raghav Das Math.
The final painting of the eyes is performed while chanting the sacred ‘Tacchakshu’ mantra, as prescribed in the Niladri Mahodaya. According to the temple tradition, amid the sound of devotional musical instruments, the priest ceremonially completes the lotus-like eyes of the deities, marking the conclusion of the Netrotsava ritual.
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