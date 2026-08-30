ETV Bharat / state

Rat And Cockroach Menace Resurfaces In Puri's Srimandir, Collector Assures Steps To Address Issue

Puri: The menace of rats and cockroaches has re-emerged in Sri Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri.

Expressing deep concern over the issue, the servitor community (sevayats) met with the Puri District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, who assured necessary steps would be taken in consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to address the issue.

Given the growing presence of the pests in the sanctum sanctorum, concerns regarding potential harm to the idols of the deities have deeply troubled the servitors. Parida held detailed discussions at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office with senior servitors, the head of the Chhatisa Nijog, and the secretary of the Daitapati Nijog.

Sharing details of the meeting, Chhatisa Nijog Mahanayaka Janardhan Pattajoshi Mohapatra said, "Detailed discussions were held during the meeting to address the issue before any harm is caused to the sacred bodies of the deities. According to scriptures and age-old traditions, wooden traps will be placed for the mice, and jaggery pots to catch the cockroaches."