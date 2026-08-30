Rat And Cockroach Menace Resurfaces In Puri's Srimandir, Collector Assures Steps To Address Issue
The Collector held discussions at SJTA office with senior servitors, head of Chhatisa Nijog, and the secretary of the Daitapati Nijog, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Puri: The menace of rats and cockroaches has re-emerged in Sri Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri.
Expressing deep concern over the issue, the servitor community (sevayats) met with the Puri District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, who assured necessary steps would be taken in consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to address the issue.
Given the growing presence of the pests in the sanctum sanctorum, concerns regarding potential harm to the idols of the deities have deeply troubled the servitors. Parida held detailed discussions at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office with senior servitors, the head of the Chhatisa Nijog, and the secretary of the Daitapati Nijog.
Sharing details of the meeting, Chhatisa Nijog Mahanayaka Janardhan Pattajoshi Mohapatra said, "Detailed discussions were held during the meeting to address the issue before any harm is caused to the sacred bodies of the deities. According to scriptures and age-old traditions, wooden traps will be placed for the mice, and jaggery pots to catch the cockroaches."
He further added that as per tradition, the area from the Jaya-Vijaya door to the sanctum sanctorum remains dark while the deities sleep, which provides a favorable environment for the pests to breed. Mice and cockroaches often build nests in the Kanakamundi canopy above the deities.
A meeting chaired by the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration will be convened soon to finalize the remedial measures. "Discussions have been held with the ASI to counter the mice infestation. Remedies will be implemented strictly in accordance with the traditional customs and rituals of the Jagannath Temple," Parida said.
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