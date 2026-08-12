Rashtriya Ulama Council Gears Up For UP 2027 Polls, Eyes Wider Social Representation
The Rashtriya Ulema Council is preparing for the 2027 UP Assembly polls with a wider candidate strategy and stronger organisation, reports Khurshid Ahmad.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Lucknow: Eighteen years after its formation in the aftermath of the 2008 Batla House encounter, the Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC) is preparing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a renewed strategy. The party, which has contested elections in Uttar Pradesh as well as states including Assam, Karnataka and Maharashtra, is yet to register an electoral victory.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, RUC founder and president Maulana Amir Rashadi spoke about the party’s political journey, its plan for the 2027 polls and its approach towards alliances and candidate selection.
Soon after its formation, the party began fielding candidates in different Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Didarganj in Azamgarh has remained particularly important for the organisation, with members of Rashadi’s family having contested from the seat.
The party considers eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly Azamgarh and neighbouring districts, its strongest area of support. Rashadi also recalled an earlier political episode involving Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.
According to him, the RUC withdrew around 80 candidates in an election after being approached through then-BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui, with the intention of helping BSP.
Rashadi claimed that Mayawati later acknowledged that over two dozen BSP candidates benefited from the move. However, he alleged that relations deteriorated after the council sought political representation.
The party has not decided how many seats it will contest in the 2027 Assembly elections. Rashadi said the number could range from around 20 to 50 seats and, depending on the political situation, potentially up to 200 seats.
The final decision, he said, will be based on the party’s organisational strength, local support and the availability of strong candidates. District and state-level meetings are being held to assess the ground situation.
A major change in the party’s strategy is its intention to move beyond a predominantly Muslim candidate base. Rashadi said candidates from different religions and social groups could be given representation.
Rashadi said the RUC had approached All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi between 2013 and 2017, suggesting that he work with existing Muslim political leaders in Uttar Pradesh. According to Rashadi, similar efforts had been made since 2010, but they did not receive a response.
The RUC’s relationship with the Peace Party has been different. The party had an alliance with the Peace Party in the previous election and fielded some candidates, but the alliance failed to produce electoral success.
Rashadi said the RUC has not yet decided whether it will contest the 2027 polls independently, form an alliance or seek to bring Muslim-oriented parties together on a common platform.
For the upcoming election, the party is strengthening its district and state-level reporting structure, conducting regular meetings and collecting feedback on potential candidates.
The RUC also plans to retain its focus on issues including the Batla House encounter, cases involving alleged wrongful arrests and concerns raised over the treatment of Muslims in terror-related cases.
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