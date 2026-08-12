ETV Bharat / state

Rashtriya Ulama Council Gears Up For UP 2027 Polls, Eyes Wider Social Representation

Lucknow: Eighteen years after its formation in the aftermath of the 2008 Batla House encounter, the Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC) is preparing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a renewed strategy. The party, which has contested elections in Uttar Pradesh as well as states including Assam, Karnataka and Maharashtra, is yet to register an electoral victory.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, RUC founder and president Maulana Amir Rashadi spoke about the party’s political journey, its plan for the 2027 polls and its approach towards alliances and candidate selection.

Soon after its formation, the party began fielding candidates in different Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Didarganj in Azamgarh has remained particularly important for the organisation, with members of Rashadi’s family having contested from the seat.

The party considers eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly Azamgarh and neighbouring districts, its strongest area of support. Rashadi also recalled an earlier political episode involving Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

According to him, the RUC withdrew around 80 candidates in an election after being approached through then-BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui, with the intention of helping BSP.

Rashadi claimed that Mayawati later acknowledged that over two dozen BSP candidates benefited from the move. However, he alleged that relations deteriorated after the council sought political representation.

The party has not decided how many seats it will contest in the 2027 Assembly elections. Rashadi said the number could range from around 20 to 50 seats and, depending on the political situation, potentially up to 200 seats.

The final decision, he said, will be based on the party’s organisational strength, local support and the availability of strong candidates. District and state-level meetings are being held to assess the ground situation.