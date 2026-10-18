ETV Bharat / state

Rashtriya Karni Sena Vows To Intensify Stir For Withdrawal Of UGC Guidelines, Reservation Reforms

Jaipur: The Rashtriya Karni Sena has vowed to intensify its protest against for the withdrawal of UGC guidelines and the reforms in the reservation system.

Rashtriya Karni Sena president Shiv Singh Shekhawat said that protests will be intensified over their primary demands, which include the withdrawal of the UGC guidelines, reforms in the reservation system, and amendments to the SC/ST Act.

In support of the demands, a "Savarna Aakrosh Sabha", a protest gathering of the upper caste communities, is scheduled to be held on October 25 in the Vidyadhar Nagar area of ​​Jaipur.

Shekhawat said that if their demands are not fulfilled, they will block cities and highways across the state.

Shekhawat added that women from the community are on a hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the UGC guidelines.

Lakshmi Tanwar, the national president of the organisation’s women’s wing, has begun an indefinite hunger strike alongside women from various communities at the Rashtriya Karni Sena Bhawan in Vaishali Nagar. She has vowed that the hunger strike will continue.

Members of the "upper" castes from across the state are expected to gather at the "Savarna Aakrosh Sabha" in Vidyadhar Nagar. A public outreach campaign is currently underway throughout the state for this purpose.

Shekhawat asserted that the "upper" caste community is being pushed to the margins, and warned that the government would be held responsible if any harm was caused to the women who are currently on the hunger strike.