Rashtriya Karni Sena Vows To Intensify Stir For Withdrawal Of UGC Guidelines, Reservation Reforms
Lakshmi Tanwar, the national president of the Rashtriya Karni Sena women wing, has begun an indefinite hunger strike against UGC guidelines, reports Vikas Kumar Vyas.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rashtriya Karni Sena has vowed to intensify its protest against for the withdrawal of UGC guidelines and the reforms in the reservation system.
Rashtriya Karni Sena president Shiv Singh Shekhawat said that protests will be intensified over their primary demands, which include the withdrawal of the UGC guidelines, reforms in the reservation system, and amendments to the SC/ST Act.
In support of the demands, a "Savarna Aakrosh Sabha", a protest gathering of the upper caste communities, is scheduled to be held on October 25 in the Vidyadhar Nagar area of Jaipur.
Shekhawat said that if their demands are not fulfilled, they will block cities and highways across the state.
Shekhawat added that women from the community are on a hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the UGC guidelines.
Lakshmi Tanwar, the national president of the organisation’s women’s wing, has begun an indefinite hunger strike alongside women from various communities at the Rashtriya Karni Sena Bhawan in Vaishali Nagar. She has vowed that the hunger strike will continue.
Members of the "upper" castes from across the state are expected to gather at the "Savarna Aakrosh Sabha" in Vidyadhar Nagar. A public outreach campaign is currently underway throughout the state for this purpose.
Shekhawat asserted that the "upper" caste community is being pushed to the margins, and warned that the government would be held responsible if any harm was caused to the women who are currently on the hunger strike.
He described the new UGC guidelines as a "sword hanging over the necks" of the youth from the "upper" castes.
The demand for the establishment of a "Savarna Aayog", a commission for the upper castes, will also be a key focus at the "Savarna Aakrosh Sabha."
Issuing an ultimatum to the government, Shekhawat warned that if their demands are not fulfilled, the agitation will be intensified, and highways across the state, including those in Jaipur, will be blocked.
Among the other demands are simplifying provisions for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and declaring the cow as the mother of the nation (Rashtra mata).
Shekhawat said that to ensure maximum participation, people across the state are being engaged through local meetings and extensive outreach campaigns, with the expectation of participation of people from various states across the country.
He added that Karni Sena is strengthening the "outreach campaign" by forming youth groups that are actively working within their respective regions.
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