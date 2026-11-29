ETV Bharat / state

Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (SATYA) To Contest Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2027

Haridwar: The Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (SATYA) has entered the fray for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand. On Sunday, the party held a 'Rashtrawadi Mahasammelan' at the Rishikul grounds in Haridwar, signalling the launch of its poll campaign for all 11 assembly constituencies in the district. A large number of party workers, along with office-bearers, attended the event.

National convener Sher Singh Rana, who gained prominence for his involvement in the Phoolan Devi murder case and for bringing the remains of Prithviraj Chauhan back to India from Afghanistan, has announced his intention to run as a candidate and highlighted several key issues concerning the youth, farmers, employment, and sugarcane pricing.

Rana said the party would approach voters with a focus on several major issues of public interest. "Candidates will be fielded for all 11 assembly seats in Haridwar district. Key election issues would include employment for local youth, relief for farmers, and land ownership rights (bhumidhari) for residents in rural areas.

Taking a dig at both the BJP and the Congress, Rana said fundamental issues affecting the public remain unresolved despite changes in government. "Local youth in Uttarakhand should not merely be employed as labourers in the industries located in the state but should also have the right to hold positions at the management level," he said.

RJP SATYA has demanded that 70% of management-level jobs in these industries be reserved for local youth. Rana pointed out that despite Uttarakhand being a producer of electricity, farmers do not get free power for agricultural purposes. "We demand that such electricity be provided to them at no cost and a fair price for sugarcane be announced before the commencement of operations at sugar mills," he said.