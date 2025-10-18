RAS 2023: Jaipur Woman Tops Exam Under Widow Quota, Credits In-Laws For Success
Jaipur’s Rajshree turned grief into determination after losing her husband in 2021. She topped the Rajasthan Administrative Service exam under the widow quota.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Jaipur: Life took an unexpected turn for Rajshree of Jaipur when she lost her husband, Rahul Pareek, in 2021, handing her heartbreak and plenty of responsibilities. But she turned her pain into purpose and has topped the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination under the widow quota, giving inspiration to countless women across the state.
“I owe this success to my in-laws, especially my father-in-law and mother-in-law. It was their encouragement that gave me the courage to take on this difficult examination,” Rajshree said, her voice filled with gratitude.
Originally from Jodhpur, Rajshree married Rahul from Jaipur in 2004. After his death from a heart attack in 2021, she was left devastated, but support from her in-laws motivated her.
“The support from in-laws gave me strength and motivation, so I resumed my studies after 17 years of family life. My father-in-law, Bholaram Pareek, inspired me to strive for something better and shape my future,” she told ETV Bharat.
Rajshree first joined a school as a second-grade teacher, and later attempted the RAS exam in 2023, and she passed on her very first try. “During my teaching career, I realised how an officer can improve the system. A teacher can guide society, but an officer has the authority to make real change,” she said.
Remembering her late husband, Rajshree said he had full faith in her. “He used to say I could clear any exam if I studied sincerely. Today, I remember that confidence,” he said.
She also recalled her late mother’s wish to see her as an officer. “My mother, Lalita Vyas, is no longer alive, but her blessings are behind this success,” she said.
Rajshree said that balancing her job and family wasn’t easy, but support from her in-laws helped her get through.
“When I was posted in Dhirajpura, a village near Ringas, as a teacher, I would return home to care for her two children, 19-year-old Mansi and 17-year-old Kushagra,” she said. “Once my mother-in-law took over the household chores, I was able to study five hours every day,” she said.
Rajshree said she also started taking online coaching to stay updated for the RAS prelims, mains, and interview.
She also has a simple message saying, “Success begins with a dream, but dreams alone aren’t enough. Hard work and honesty are what make them real.”
