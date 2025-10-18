ETV Bharat / state

RAS 2023: Jaipur Woman Tops Exam Under Widow Quota, Credits In-Laws For Success

Jaipur: Life took an unexpected turn for Rajshree of Jaipur when she lost her husband, Rahul Pareek, in 2021, handing her heartbreak and plenty of responsibilities. But she turned her pain into purpose and has topped the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination under the widow quota, giving inspiration to countless women across the state.

“I owe this success to my in-laws, especially my father-in-law and mother-in-law. It was their encouragement that gave me the courage to take on this difficult examination,” Rajshree said, her voice filled with gratitude.

Originally from Jodhpur, Rajshree married Rahul from Jaipur in 2004. After his death from a heart attack in 2021, she was left devastated, but support from her in-laws motivated her.

Rajshree with mother-in-law and father-in-law (ETV Bharat)

“The support from in-laws gave me strength and motivation, so I resumed my studies after 17 years of family life. My father-in-law, Bholaram Pareek, inspired me to strive for something better and shape my future,” she told ETV Bharat.

Rajshree first joined a school as a second-grade teacher, and later attempted the RAS exam in 2023, and she passed on her very first try. “During my teaching career, I realised how an officer can improve the system. A teacher can guide society, but an officer has the authority to make real change,” she said.